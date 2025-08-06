 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19441285 Edited 6 August 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you all for playing Outrider Mako!

We have released a new update for the game.

Bug Fixes/Changes

  • Readjusted behavior for all enemies.
  • The workbench in the delivery center can now use materials deposited in the ATM for crafting.
  • Directional keys can now be used to navigate menus.
  • Added an input to swap between secondary weapons without opening the menu.
    (By default: L1/R1 for controllers, U/I keys for keyboard)
  • After losing a boss fight, you can now choose to retry with your inventory restored to what you had before the fight.

If you have any feedback or bugs to report, please post them on the forum(s):
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1072400/discussions/


Changed files in this update

