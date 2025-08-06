Bug Fixes/Changes

Readjusted behavior for all enemies.



The workbench in the delivery center can now use materials deposited in the ATM for crafting.



Directional keys can now be used to navigate menus.



Added an input to swap between secondary weapons without opening the menu.

(By default: L1/R1 for controllers, U/I keys for keyboard) After losing a boss fight, you can now choose to retry with your inventory restored to what you had before the fight.



