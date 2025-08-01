 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19441276 Edited 1 August 2025 – 08:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes a few important fixes to improve both functionality and player experience:

Uncooked Sausages Preservation Fix:
Fixed an issue where uncooked sausages would disappear at the end of the day. They will now remain if left uncooked.

Single Player Achievements Resolved:
Resolved an issue where achievements would not unlock in single-player mode.

Thanks again for your continued feedback and support! ❤️

Changed files in this update

