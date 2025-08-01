This update includes a few important fixes to improve both functionality and player experience:
Uncooked Sausages Preservation Fix:
Fixed an issue where uncooked sausages would disappear at the end of the day. They will now remain if left uncooked.
Single Player Achievements Resolved:
Resolved an issue where achievements would not unlock in single-player mode.
Thanks again for your continued feedback and support! ❤️
Hotfix v0.1.3
