1 Chapter V: Ruins
Final Boss: Chaos Before Creation
Elite Boss: Burning Bone Demon Ursok
Minions: The Lost Seeker of Knowledge, Curtain Wanderer, Curtain Believer, Curtain Attendant, Soulless Ancient Guardian
2 Resonance Auras
At the start of each round, players can now choose a Resonance Aura to bring into battle. These auras provide powerful effects and expand your aura options during the round (from 2 types to 3 types).
New Resonance Auras:
Blessing of Fireworks: Gain 1 layer of Warm Flow for 7 seconds after using a skill. Each layer of Warm Flow increases Stamina recovery speed by 25%
Ice Shield: Periodically gain a protective Ice Shield that blocks damage
Thunder-Charged Body: For every 1 point of Stamina recovered, release 1 Lightning Chain to the nearest monster and apply Palsy, dealing 45 lightning damage
Time Rift: Ghost Stamina - triggered Lantern Skills hitting enemies activate Time Stop
Phased Flying Blade: Ethereal Walk applies 2 stacks of Rend to monsters it hits. Increases monster critical hit chance by 3%. Reduces 1 stack every 1.5 seconds and deals 14 damage
Doom Approaches: Ghost attacks apply Doom to enemies. When Doom expires, it deals 40 damage.
New Slaughter: At the end of each battle, the protagonist gains 1 stack of Slaughter, increasing your damage, up to 10 stacks. At 10 stacks, attack power increases by 23. All Slaughter stacks are removed upon taking damage
3 Relics
Relic draw mechanics optimized: Now considers player's current aura setup
Relics can no longer be sold, but can be used to upgrade existing relics
Add 40 new relics.
4 New Accessories
Midas' Endless Treasure: Every 30 Gold grants 1 damage to both you and your Ghost
Church's Blood Oath Bottle: Every 15 maximum health grants 2 damage to both you and your Ghost
Church's Endless Relic: Using a Health Potion may not consume charges but reduces single healing by 30%
5 Aura Changes
New Auras
Flame Siphon: Fire Blast restores 1 point of Stamina for each enemy hit
Blazing Soul Echo: When a ghost naturally disappears, the hero gains 1 point of Stamina
Doom Penetration: Enemies affected by Doom receive increased damage if they are in Super Armor state
Doom Heavy Attack: Charged Attacks deal increased damage to monsters afflicted with Doom
Slaughter Regeneration: Regains HP after completing each battle
Rend: Increases monster critical hit chance. Reduces 1 stack every 1.5 seconds and deals damage
Aura Adjustments
The updated auras now feature the following effects:
Fire Summon: Ghost damage is converted to Fire damage and increased. Applies Burn effect on hit targets
Flame Guardian: After Ethereal Walk ends, a Fire Blast is triggered around, dealing Fire damage to nearby enemies. The protagonist gains 1 layer of Warmth lasting for 7 seconds
Lantern Burst: Lantern Skills can trigger Burn; successfully suppressing increases the resolved damage
Burning Space: Warm Flow continuously deals flame damage to nearby enemies during its duration (+20% per stack)
Overheated: Increases all Fire-type damage while in Warm Flow state
Chill Summon: Ghost damage is converted to Frost damage and increased. Applies Freeze effect on hit targets.
Frost Protection: Every 5 critical hits dealt by the ghost apply an Ice Shield on the protagonist, lasting 30 seconds. The Ice Shield can block one incoming damage instance
Frost Burst: After Otherworld Traversal ends, generates a Frost Nova that deals Frost damage to surrounding enemies and applies 1 layer of Freeze
Ice-Lantern Energy Return: Lantern Skills deal %HP damage to Deep Frozen enemies
Ice Storm: An Ice Storm appears within a 3-meter radius around the Ghost, increasing one stack of Freeze to enemies in the area every 1 second, dealing damage
Frost Shatter: Enemies affected by Freeze will trigger a Frost Nova upon death, dealing Frost damage to surrounding enemies and applying 1 layer of Freeze
Revenge Nova: When losing the Frost Shield, a Frost Nova will explode, dealing Frost damage to surrounding enemies and applying 1 layer of Freeze
Frost-shattering Shield: Using a Ghost Skill will detonate the Frost Shield (removing one stack of Frost Shield) and increase Ghost damage
Freeze Damage Boost: Monsters gain 1 stack of Vulnerability for a duration under Deep Freeze
Lightning Summon: Ghost damage is converted to Lightning damage and increased. Applies Palsy to enemies and triggers Lightning Chain
Static Field: Each Ethereal Walk grants a static layer causing the protagonist’s next Lantern Skill to release a massive electric arc, greatly increasing damage (+X% damage per stack)
Temporal Weakness: Time Stop applies one stack of Elemental Vulnerability every 0.3 seconds to all enemies on the field, lasting 5 seconds
Doom Attack: Your attacks have a 50% chance of applying Doom to enemies
Deathly Doom: Enemies afflicted by Doom apply Doom to another monster on the field upon death
Doom Burst: Perfect Dodge triggers Doom Explodes, dealing damage. Enemies with Doom have the effect removed instantly, causing damage
Slaughterlust: The protagonist gains 1 stack of Slaughter when enemies die
Slaughter Flight: After Ethereal Walk, you immediately gain 1 stack of Slaughter
Rending Strike: Heavy Attack triggers Rending Demonblade and applies Rend; Rending Demonblade damage equals the protagonist’s
Soul Rebirth: Enemies affected by Rend restore 1 point of Stamina to the protagonist upon death
Soul Wound: Ghost always critically hits enemies affected by Rend and immediately triggers one stack of Rend
Heavy Strike: Heavy Attack consumes 1 Stamina and deals additional damage
Fearless: Increases damage dealt by 30%; each stack of Rend further increases damage, but your damage taken is also increased by 100%.
Seize the Moment: Ghost applies 1 stack of Vulnerability for 5 seconds to stunned enemies with each attack
Energy Aftershock: Each time a skill or Ethereal Walk is used, gain a stack of Energy Residue lasting 5 seconds, stacking; each stack increases Ghost damage
Coldhearted: Your and your ghost's base Critical Damage is increased
Agile Positioning: After Dodge, the protagonist’s next hit’s critical chance increases
Full of Energy: Ghost attack damage increases when Energy is full
Soul Jitter: When the ghost kills an enemy, the protagonist briefly enters Soul State
Removed Auras
Rapid Freeze, Burst Damage, Eternal Doom, Energy Pulse, Sprint Strike, Strength Blessing, Prepared for Anything, Phase Attack, Soul Absorption, Powerful Charge
6 Other Updates
Class Preview: Mage and Berserker (The Class System will be implemented in Update No.2)
Out-of-Combat Movement Speed increased
New Environment: Church
New Boss: Siren Nera, the Drowning Chanteuse
Controller optimization
Bug fixes
New Relics in Details:
Blood Sacrifice Mark (Warmth): Each stack of Slaughter increases Burning Space damage
Blood Sacrifice Mark (Ice Shield): Each stack of Slaughter boosts damage when Ice Shield breaks
Blood Sacrifice Mark (Static Field): Each stack of Slaughter enhances Static Field damage
Fighting Belt (Rending Demonblade): Each point of Stamina increases Rending Demonblade damage
Fighting Belt (Time Stop): Each point of Stamina extends Time Stop duration
Ancient Ice (Doom): Deep Freeze deals %HP damage to enemies with Doom
Ancient Ice (Rend): Deep Freeze deals %HP damage to enemies with Rend
Ancient Ice (Slaughter): Deep Freeze deals %HP damage while in Slaughter state
Elemental Sword Oil (Fire Blast): Fire Blast deals bonus damage based on Rend stacks
Elemental Sword Oil (Frost Nova): Frost Nova deals bonus damage based on Rend stacks
Space Orb (Burn): Every 0.3s during Time Stop, applies 1 stack of Burn to all enemies
Space Orb (Freeze): Every 0.3s during Time Stop, applies 1 stack of Freeze to all enemies
Space Orb (Palsy): Every 0.3s during Time Stop, applies 1 stack of Palsy to all enemies
Disaster Statue: Upon Doom resolution, each stack of Burn, Freeze, and Palsy deals additional damage
Spacetime Pointer: When Time Stop Attack triggers, each stack of Burn, Freeze, and Palsy causes additional damage
Lightning Rod: Thunder Strike has a chance to stun Doom-afflicted enemies for 1 second
Sin Dagger: Each Ice Shield stack increases Slaughter Blade damage
Elemental Dagger: Wound Rend deals additional damage to enemies afflicted with Burn, Freeze, or Palsy
Hellfire Seed: Lantern Blast can now trigger Doom and Rend effects
Iron Gauntlets: The more Resilience Damage on Rend-afflicted enemies, the higher their Critical Damage taken
Lightning Core: Thunder-Charged Body triggers Lightning Chain even at full Stamina and increases its damage
Iron Flail: Lightning Chain can attack targets that have already been jumped over; Lightning Chain damage is increased
Ember Extinguishing Prayer: Lantern Blast increases damage dealt when Suppressing
Liquid Fire: Fire Path can apply Rooted
Heart of Eternal Freeze: Grants HP recovery when gaining Ice Shield
Arcane Blade: Each stack of Elemental Vulnerability also increases physical damage taken by 20%
Demonic Potion: Doom Explosion creates a Doom Pool that damages and slows enemies
Demonhide Boots: Dodging can trigger Doom Explosion with increased damage
Stone Heart: Slaughter’s End grants the character Super Armor and increases Critical Hit Damage
Everfree Droplet: Frost Nova has a chance to instantly Deep Freeze enemies
Soul Essence: Increases damage dealt while in Soul State
Bladed Armor: Upon being hit, immediately deals damage to the attacker and applies 1 stack of Vulnerability
Heart of Flames: While in Warm Flow state, when Slaughter is removed, restores half the stacks immediately; Slaughter also provides an additional attack power
Savage Amulet: Energy gain reduced by 50%, while main character damage increased by 50%
Strength Amulet: Grants Strength Blessing after killing monsters
Lucky Coin: Increases gold dropped by monsters
Revival Dew: Restores HP when entering recovery rooms
Titan Fragment: Charged Attack deals increased damage but consumes 1 point of Stamina
Spell Pendant (Fire Blast): Each Soul Fury Stone increases Fire Blast damage
