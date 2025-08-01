The August 1st patch has been successfully completed. (KST 20:00)



[Improvements and Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where the game would unexpectedly close due to locker-related relic effects.



Adjusted quota balance in the later stages of the game.



Fixed a bug where slimes in the pool area moved abnormally.



Adjusted the positions of certain hidden Easter eggs.



Improved visual alignment and display of certain UI elements.



Fixed an AI bug with the creature “Mike.”



Fixed an issue where intruding players couldn’t see the real cake in the party room of the hotel story level.



Balanced the difficulty and attack frequency of the creature “Mike.”



Fixed a sound issue related to the creature “Giant Rat.”



Fixed several issues that caused the game to close unexpectedly.



Hello, this is the Backroom Company development team.First of all, thank you sincerely for your interest in Backroom Company and for playing our game.We are an indie studio based in Korea, and we are committed to continuously providing updates and improvements even after the official release to deliver a better gaming experience.Now that the full version has launched, we will continue releasing patches and content updates to further enhance the game.If you’ve experienced any inconvenience or bugs during gameplay, we sincerely apologize. We will do our best to fix any identified issues as quickly as possible.Your valuable feedback is a great help to us.While we may not be able to perfectly meet the preferences and playstyles of every player, we will gather and reflect as many suggestions as possible to make Backroom Company even better.[*] The August 1st patch has been successfully completed. (KST 20:30)The following fixes and improvements have been applied in this patch.Please check the details below to enhance your gameplay experience.We will continue working to make Backroom Company a better experience.Thank you for your continued support.