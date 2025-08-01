 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19441120 Edited 1 August 2025 – 08:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where stance skills would retain their stance effects after changing skills.
Fixed an issue where Hammer did not gain a bonus to Endurance stacks after equipping the core talent - Eternal.
Fixed an issue where purple difficulty Abyss chests had a chance to drop Chaos items.

