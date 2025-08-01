Fixed an issue where stance skills would retain their stance effects after changing skills.
Fixed an issue where Hammer did not gain a bonus to Endurance stacks after equipping the core talent - Eternal.
Fixed an issue where purple difficulty Abyss chests had a chance to drop Chaos items.
HOT FIX 1.5.0.2 Beta
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update