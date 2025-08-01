Patchlog: v0.4.10.44
Improvements:
Revised graphics for clearer representation of units and weapon systems.
Optimized server stability for a smoother gameplay experience.
Fine-tuned difficulty levels for more balanced matches.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed: An issue where high latency caused desyncs.
Chaos March:
Spawner types are now correctly synchronized across all players.
Player bases are now synchronized at game start for all players.
Full Quarter:
Player bases are now synchronized at game start for all players.
Several minor display issues have been fixed.
