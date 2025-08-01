 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19440983 Edited 1 August 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patchlog: v0.4.10.44

Improvements:

  • Revised graphics for clearer representation of units and weapon systems.

  • Optimized server stability for a smoother gameplay experience.

  • Fine-tuned difficulty levels for more balanced matches.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed: An issue where high latency caused desyncs.

Chaos March:

  • Spawner types are now correctly synchronized across all players.

  • Player bases are now synchronized at game start for all players.

Full Quarter:

  • Player bases are now synchronized at game start for all players.

  • Several minor display issues have been fixed.

