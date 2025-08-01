Clara Core-powered constellations take center stage in this update.
Restore lost stars with Clara Cores and unlock four new constellations — each one a guiding force in the era of starlit harvest.
✨ Star Restoration
🔹 Restoring Stars with Clara Cores
Clara Cores, refined from Soul Shards, now breathe life into lost constellations.
Each restored star strengthens your power — and when a full constellation is complete, its true potential awakens.
🔹 Keystone and Hidden Stars
Each Keystone Star carries the essence of its constellation, revealing its true power upon restoration.
Some constellations even have hidden stars. Hover carefully — can you uncover them all?
🌠 Four New Constellations
Four constellations are now available, each granting a different flow of power.
Once fully restored, they can be chosen at Transcendence, shaping your build and destiny.
This marks a new era of our game theme: harvesting evil, and sealing it away into the stars.
🛠️ Other Improvements
Difficulty adjustments — as always.
Enemy difficulty now rises in structured intervals to keep up with your journey.
Support from the Sanctuary has been disabled for simplicity.
Boss stage rewards have been increased and are now more clearly shown in the UI.
Soul Core has been renamed to Clara Core, with updated visuals.
UI and UX polish applied — as always.
Darkness deepens in the village as purity fades.
The purity meter now changes color based on world purity
New soul-release effect added when harvesting bosses.
Stage rewards now stack automatically on acquire, making collection faster and cleaner.
Changed files in this update