1 August 2025 Build 19440947 Edited 1 August 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Clara Core-powered constellations take center stage in this update.

Restore lost stars with Clara Cores and unlock four new constellations — each one a guiding force in the era of starlit harvest.

✨ Star Restoration

🔹 Restoring Stars with Clara Cores

Clara Cores, refined from Soul Shards, now breathe life into lost constellations.
Each restored star strengthens your power — and when a full constellation is complete, its true potential awakens.

🔹 Keystone and Hidden Stars

Each Keystone Star carries the essence of its constellation, revealing its true power upon restoration.
Some constellations even have hidden stars. Hover carefully — can you uncover them all?

🌠 Four New Constellations

Four constellations are now available, each granting a different flow of power.
Once fully restored, they can be chosen at Transcendence, shaping your build and destiny.
This marks a new era of our game theme: harvesting evil, and sealing it away into the stars.

🛠️ Other Improvements

  • Difficulty adjustments — as always.

  • Enemy difficulty now rises in structured intervals to keep up with your journey.

  • Support from the Sanctuary has been disabled for simplicity.

  • Boss stage rewards have been increased and are now more clearly shown in the UI.

  • Soul Core has been renamed to Clara Core, with updated visuals.

  • UI and UX polish applied — as always.

  • Darkness deepens in the village as purity fades.

  • The purity meter now changes color based on world purity

  • New soul-release effect added when harvesting bosses.

  • Stage rewards now stack automatically on acquire, making collection faster and cleaner.

