Clara Core-powered constellations take center stage in this update.

Restore lost stars with Clara Cores and unlock four new constellations — each one a guiding force in the era of starlit harvest.

✨ Star Restoration

🔹 Restoring Stars with Clara Cores

Clara Cores, refined from Soul Shards, now breathe life into lost constellations.

Each restored star strengthens your power — and when a full constellation is complete, its true potential awakens.

🔹 Keystone and Hidden Stars

Each Keystone Star carries the essence of its constellation, revealing its true power upon restoration.

Some constellations even have hidden stars. Hover carefully — can you uncover them all?

🌠 Four New Constellations

Four constellations are now available, each granting a different flow of power.

Once fully restored, they can be chosen at Transcendence, shaping your build and destiny.

This marks a new era of our game theme: harvesting evil, and sealing it away into the stars.

🛠️ Other Improvements