- F Rabbeat feat. マスタード - How to Make 音ゲ～曲！
- s-don - Rebirth of the MYTH
- EBIMAYO - GOODTEK
NEW FEATURE
- New characters
- New achievements, profile pictures and titles
- Added splash screen with our Studio logo
- Beginner Quest: Follow the quests to help yourself getting familarise with the game
- Upgrade Slide bar: Upgrade your character to maximum level easily!
- Multiple teams settings: Set up different teams and try out different combinations easily
IMPROVEMENT
- Changed the requirement of getting P+ from 10,010,000 to 10,005,000
- Fixed some charts
- Updated chart constant of most charts
- Added slide hit effect when holding a slide
- Improved note hitting particle effect
- Slides will turn dark when it is not being held as an indicator
- Fixed all character skills, ATK and HP
- Rebalanced the required materials for leveling up characters.
- Improved Team Settings UI
- Added different sorting order options in Team Settings
- Increased the chance of dropping gems and improved rewards for finishing one song
- Improved quest rewards
- Added more update rates and framerates
- Improved performance
BUG FIXES
- Removed 50Hz input lock issue, which causes getting better accuracy becomes difficult.
- Fix slides z-fighting
- Fix background disappearing from Song Select
- Fix notes inside the same timing window being hit together
- Fix bugs related to scroll speed changes
- Fix character tooltip showing boss info
- Fix hang with song card loading
Changed files in this update