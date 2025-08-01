 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19440837 Edited 1 August 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
NEW SONG
  • F Rabbeat feat. マスタード - How to Make 音ゲ～曲！
  • s-don - Rebirth of the MYTH
  • EBIMAYO - GOODTEK


NEW FEATURE
  • New characters
  • New achievements, profile pictures and titles
  • Added splash screen with our Studio logo
  • Beginner Quest: Follow the quests to help yourself getting familarise with the game
  • Upgrade Slide bar: Upgrade your character to maximum level easily!
  • Multiple teams settings: Set up different teams and try out different combinations easily


IMPROVEMENT
  • Changed the requirement of getting P+ from 10,010,000 to 10,005,000
  • Fixed some charts
  • Updated chart constant of most charts
  • Added slide hit effect when holding a slide
  • Improved note hitting particle effect
  • Slides will turn dark when it is not being held as an indicator
  • Fixed all character skills, ATK and HP
  • Rebalanced the required materials for leveling up characters.
  • Improved Team Settings UI
  • Added different sorting order options in Team Settings
  • Increased the chance of dropping gems and improved rewards for finishing one song
  • Improved quest rewards
  • Added more update rates and framerates
  • Improved performance


BUG FIXES
  • Removed 50Hz input lock issue, which causes getting better accuracy becomes difficult.
  • Fix slides z-fighting
  • Fix background disappearing from Song Select
  • Fix notes inside the same timing window being hit together
  • Fix bugs related to scroll speed changes
  • Fix character tooltip showing boss info
  • Fix hang with song card loading



Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2864021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link