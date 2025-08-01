Known Issues

Progress bar for soul activity seems to not display correctly, but it seems to be only visual problem.



It seems sometimes people are getting immortal vault lootboxes after reincarnating. If you have more information on this bug please let me know.



Im aware soul conversion screen is unclear in costs, i will add something in near future.



Fixes

There was a problem with two achievements not unlocking, they should now unlock on startup if you should have received them.





Fixed a problem where you could add soul conversion even when missing materials.





Fixed problem where selected ore before reincarnation was still selected after and could be mined even when missing level requirement.





Selected seed upon reincarnation should now reset





Fixed a problem were soul activity would keep on going even though you were missing materials for crafting.





Bounty settings should now properly reset upon reincarnating.





Auto-enchanting with soul should now properly stop.





Unlocked soul panel button during reincarnation so you don't get soft locked if you go to settings or more panel.





Herb market should now update when changing character.





Added a Panel for brutal world in more panel. So you can now go back and check effects.





Should now hopefully count starting artifacts properly





Guthixian pill recipe, i had forgotten to change from testing recipe. Sorry to everyone who enjoyed the cheap cost.





Should now properly update more panel after selecting hardcore.





Monkey king origin should now properly be available if you have unlocked soul artifacts.





Fixed a problem where monkey king staff soul artifact would set your defense to 0.





Herb market now resets upon reincarnation





Fixed a problem where starting soul activity would stop combat or cultivation. Should now work as intended.





Greetings fellow cultivators. Here comes a batch of fixes thanks to feedback.I'm trying to read as much feedback and bug reporting as possible. I'm really grateful for everyone's kind feedback and support.