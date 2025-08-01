 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19440731 Edited 1 August 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Greetings fellow cultivators. Here comes a batch of fixes thanks to feedback.

I'm trying to read as much feedback and bug reporting as possible. I'm really grateful for everyone's kind feedback and support.

Known Issues

  • Progress bar for soul activity seems to not display correctly, but it seems to be only visual problem.
  • It seems sometimes people are getting immortal vault lootboxes after reincarnating. If you have more information on this bug please let me know.
  • Im aware soul conversion screen is unclear in costs, i will add something in near future.


Fixes

  • There was a problem with two achievements not unlocking, they should now unlock on startup if you should have received them.

  • Fixed a problem where you could add soul conversion even when missing materials.

  • Fixed problem where selected ore before reincarnation was still selected after and could be mined even when missing level requirement.

  • Selected seed upon reincarnation should now reset

  • Fixed a problem were soul activity would keep on going even though you were missing materials for crafting.

  • Bounty settings should now properly reset upon reincarnating.

  • Auto-enchanting with soul should now properly stop.

  • Unlocked soul panel button during reincarnation so you don't get soft locked if you go to settings or more panel.

  • Herb market should now update when changing character.

  • Added a Panel for brutal world in more panel. So you can now go back and check effects.

  • Should now hopefully count starting artifacts properly

  • Guthixian pill recipe, i had forgotten to change from testing recipe. Sorry to everyone who enjoyed the cheap cost.

  • Should now properly update more panel after selecting hardcore.

  • Monkey king origin should now properly be available if you have unlocked soul artifacts.

  • Fixed a problem where monkey king staff soul artifact would set your defense to 0.

  • Herb market now resets upon reincarnation

  • Fixed a problem where starting soul activity would stop combat or cultivation. Should now work as intended.

