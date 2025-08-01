I'm trying to read as much feedback and bug reporting as possible. I'm really grateful for everyone's kind feedback and support.
Known Issues
- Progress bar for soul activity seems to not display correctly, but it seems to be only visual problem.
- It seems sometimes people are getting immortal vault lootboxes after reincarnating. If you have more information on this bug please let me know.
- Im aware soul conversion screen is unclear in costs, i will add something in near future.
Fixes
- There was a problem with two achievements not unlocking, they should now unlock on startup if you should have received them.
- Fixed a problem where you could add soul conversion even when missing materials.
- Fixed problem where selected ore before reincarnation was still selected after and could be mined even when missing level requirement.
- Selected seed upon reincarnation should now reset
- Fixed a problem were soul activity would keep on going even though you were missing materials for crafting.
- Bounty settings should now properly reset upon reincarnating.
- Auto-enchanting with soul should now properly stop.
- Unlocked soul panel button during reincarnation so you don't get soft locked if you go to settings or more panel.
- Herb market should now update when changing character.
- Added a Panel for brutal world in more panel. So you can now go back and check effects.
- Should now hopefully count starting artifacts properly
- Guthixian pill recipe, i had forgotten to change from testing recipe. Sorry to everyone who enjoyed the cheap cost.
- Should now properly update more panel after selecting hardcore.
- Monkey king origin should now properly be available if you have unlocked soul artifacts.
- Fixed a problem where monkey king staff soul artifact would set your defense to 0.
- Herb market now resets upon reincarnation
- Fixed a problem where starting soul activity would stop combat or cultivation. Should now work as intended.
Changed files in this update