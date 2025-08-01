This patch is for both the demo and the early access build (for those who has access).

Critical Bug Fix: when the inn is opened, if the player talks to a guest who hasn't sit down yet and click on Management actions, the game will stop working and player has to restart.

Critical Bug Fix: properly handle when tasks are completed when opening the game.

Many people see their screen frozen in the morning after getting new version 0.731. After changes to Lettuce Farmer Bob's quest, the quest is considered completed when players open their game. The game can't handle processing a completed quest when opening the game. Therefore screen froze.

Controller Fix: Show the keyboard mouse control scheme as default, detect player input to change control scheme dynamically.

Controller Fix: can't use the magical orb to collect items.

UI Fix: Loading Save Menu doesn't work well with Steam deck resolution.

Bug Fix: when playing attraction topic with Luka, it triggers dialogues for asking Luka questions which shouldn't happen.

Bug Fix: Fix Maja leaving after summon her.

Bug Fix: Furnace isn't interactable.

Minor Fix: Flower Pot price adjusted.

Minor Fix: Crafting icon on the oven is too low.

Improvement: Reduce the radius of the NPC collider, so player won't be easily blocked by NPC.

Improvement: when learning a recipe, don't show the price of food then show the money required to learn it. It confuses people. Instead only show the recipe level and required skill.