🔧 Patch 0.3.1 – Stability & UI Fixes



This patch addresses several early issues from the initial release:



🛠 Fixed tower list updating before tower limit check



🛠 Fixed incorrect release version label



🔊 Fixed volume slider bug caused by race conditions



🧱 Fixed UI not refreshing correctly when loading new levels (build menu & tower limits)



Thanks for the quick feedback — keep it coming!