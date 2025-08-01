 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19440482 Edited 1 August 2025 – 07:32:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🔧 Patch 0.3.1 – Stability & UI Fixes

This patch addresses several early issues from the initial release:

🛠 Fixed tower list updating before tower limit check

🛠 Fixed incorrect release version label

🔊 Fixed volume slider bug caused by race conditions

🧱 Fixed UI not refreshing correctly when loading new levels (build menu & tower limits)

Thanks for the quick feedback — keep it coming!

