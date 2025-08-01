🔧 Patch 0.3.1 – Stability & UI Fixes
This patch addresses several early issues from the initial release:
🛠 Fixed tower list updating before tower limit check
🛠 Fixed incorrect release version label
🔊 Fixed volume slider bug caused by race conditions
🧱 Fixed UI not refreshing correctly when loading new levels (build menu & tower limits)
Thanks for the quick feedback — keep it coming!
