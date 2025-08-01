- New Props
- 3Gun Stroller
- Deck of cards
- Camping Wagon
- Camping Chair
- IPSC vertical strip hardcover
- Bug Fixes
- TargetsUSA mini poppers are now correctly scored
- Added warning dialog if saving to an existing file
- Darkened window color of scores
- IDPA WSB Override Hit Count is now working properly
- Fixed build list target stand count
- Fixed build list support for hard cover and paper targets
- Fixed grouping problem with stacking paper and modifiers
- Stomp pad will now work when you walk or run on it
Fun new props like 3gun strollers, camping wagon and chairs, bug fixes
