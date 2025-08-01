 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19440363 Edited 1 August 2025 – 15:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Props
    • 3Gun Stroller
    • Deck of cards
    • Camping Wagon
    • Camping Chair
    • IPSC vertical strip hardcover

  • Bug Fixes
    • TargetsUSA mini poppers are now correctly scored
    • Added warning dialog if saving to an existing file
    • Darkened window color of scores
    • IDPA WSB Override Hit Count is now working properly
    • Fixed build list target stand count
    • Fixed build list support for hard cover and paper targets
    • Fixed grouping problem with stacking paper and modifiers
    • Stomp pad will now work when you walk or run on it

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1701371
macOS English Depot 1701373
