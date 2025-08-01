 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19440312
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. AI characters are now more interactive, there are more cases where they will use their skills
  2. Some AI characters will pursue the player character under certain conditions
  3. AI characters will now attempt to glide and dash under certain conditions

Changed files in this update

Depot 3147651
