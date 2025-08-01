 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19440250
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

  • The brand image and trailer video have been changed.

  • Now, when the squad presses “Ready,” a sound will be played by the host.

  • The color of the damage text has been changed.

  • The firing effect of the cannon summoned by Lady Embertail has been changed.

  • The height of Techno Tusk's platform has been lowered by 2 meters.

  • The rewards received after each room's battle have been changed to be provided only to players currently alive.

Bug Fixes

  • The issue where the laser traps summoned by Techno Tusk were not properly synchronized in multiplayer has been resolved.

  • The issue where the second-floor map did not progress under specific conditions has been fixed.

  • The issue where bullets penetrated physics and fell in low-frame environments has been fixed.

