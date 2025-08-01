Update
The brand image and trailer video have been changed.
Now, when the squad presses “Ready,” a sound will be played by the host.
The color of the damage text has been changed.
The firing effect of the cannon summoned by Lady Embertail has been changed.
The height of Techno Tusk's platform has been lowered by 2 meters.
The rewards received after each room's battle have been changed to be provided only to players currently alive.
Bug Fixes
The issue where the laser traps summoned by Techno Tusk were not properly synchronized in multiplayer has been resolved.
The issue where the second-floor map did not progress under specific conditions has been fixed.
The issue where bullets penetrated physics and fell in low-frame environments has been fixed.
