New Updates:
1. New Area Unlocked in Everwinter Steps.
Description:
A new path leading to the "Fourth World Book" has been opened, revealing deeper secrets and challenges.
2. New Affix: "Crimson Pact"
Description:
Red Magic Element consumption for MP conversion is reduced, but maximum MP is also decreased.
3. New Affix: "Crimson Shrine"
Description:
After Burst, based on remaining Red Magic Element, MP will not decrease for a certain period of time.
4. New Feature: Controller Vibration
Description:
Supported Platforms: Controllers with vibration capability.
Experience: During specific attacks, the controller will vibrate in sync with the action, simulating impact and explosive force for enhanced combat immersion.
Balance:
1. Balance adjustments to certain dish buffs..
Optimization:
1. Refined some character dialogue lines.
Description: Corrected translation errors and improved wording for better expression.
Changed files in this update