1 August 2025 Build 19440246 Edited 1 August 2025 – 07:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Updates:


1. New Area Unlocked in Everwinter Steps.


Description:
A new path leading to the "Fourth World Book" has been opened, revealing deeper secrets and challenges.

2. New Affix: "Crimson Pact"


Description:
Red Magic Element consumption for MP conversion is reduced, but maximum MP is also decreased.

3. New Affix: "Crimson Shrine"


Description:
After Burst, based on remaining Red Magic Element, MP will not decrease for a certain period of time.

4. New Feature: Controller Vibration


Description:
Supported Platforms: Controllers with vibration capability.
Experience: During specific attacks, the controller will vibrate in sync with the action, simulating impact and explosive force for enhanced combat immersion.

Balance:


1. Balance adjustments to certain dish buffs..


Optimization:


1. Refined some character dialogue lines.


Description: Corrected translation errors and improved wording for better expression.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Hope_Trigger_content Depot 1727911
  • Loading history…
