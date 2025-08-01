New Updates:

1. New Area Unlocked in Everwinter Steps.

Description:

A new path leading to the "Fourth World Book" has been opened, revealing deeper secrets and challenges.



2. New Affix: "Crimson Pact"

Description:

Red Magic Element consumption for MP conversion is reduced, but maximum MP is also decreased.



3. New Affix: "Crimson Shrine"

Description:

After Burst, based on remaining Red Magic Element, MP will not decrease for a certain period of time.



4. New Feature: Controller Vibration

Description:

Supported Platforms: Controllers with vibration capability.

Experience: During specific attacks, the controller will vibrate in sync with the action, simulating impact and explosive force for enhanced combat immersion.



Balance:

1. Balance adjustments to certain dish buffs..

Optimization:

1. Refined some character dialogue lines.

Description: Corrected translation errors and improved wording for better expression.