1 August 2025 Build 19440177 Edited 1 August 2025 – 07:32:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing hololive GoroGoro Mountain!

We’ve released update v1.0.6, which includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Update Details

  • Fixed an issue where WASD keys could remain continuously pressed when playing with a keyboard in certain environments.

    This issue had previously been addressed, but was found to persist under some conditions. We’ve re-identified the cause and implemented a fix.

  • Fixed a bug where the game window could become larger than the screen when using a high resolution in windowed mode.

Other Fixes

  • Adjusted parts of the UI.

  • Adjusted some in-game sound effects.

  • Fixed minor bugs.

Known Issues (Under Investigation)

  • We are aware of an issue where random matchmaking in multiplayer can be difficult to complete.

    Our team is actively working on a fix, and we appreciate your patience until it is resolved.

We’ll continue working to make the game even smoother and more enjoyable!

Thank you for your continued support of hololive GoroGoro Mountain.

