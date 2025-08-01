This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi folks!

We hope you're enjoying the latest updates to Malys!

We know some of you are SUPER keen to get across changes as soon as possible. So, to enable you all to get stuck in a little earlier, we're setting up a beta testing program as we mentioned in our previous devlog here.

Quick changelog for the v0.3 BETA:

Region switching has been implemented, and region 2 has been added! Right now there are two demons it will cycle through in addition to generics (which - for now - are the same difficulty as region 1). The rest will be added in v0.3 proper.

The Region 2 Boss has been added

Mammon's Greed reward has now been implemented

Player now heals on entering region 2

New exorcism preludes have been added for both Mammon and the new region 2 boss

General UI updates and polish

How will the beta work?

We'll have it live about a week prior to any planned update. You'll be able to test all the changes we're working on ahead of time, and then once we push the update, we'll update the beta branch at the same time and any issues you may have are dealt with. Rinse and repeat!

This will help us in a bunch of ways - not only does it let us test bugfixes at a bigger scale to see if we've resolved them, but it means we can even catch any new issues before the update needs to go live and get them fixed up. This should help us move quickly through development in making sure we can resolve as much as possible, and therefore add as much as possible to Malys.

Of course, being a beta build, it's going to be less stable than the live build branch. This means it's more prone to breaking and strange errors, but if you’re willing to experiment to help us out in making sure the fixes we’re putting in are working, we really appreciate it!

How do I access a beta build?

To access the Malys beta build in between updates, there’ll be a few things you need to do.

Right click on Malys in Steam and select ‘Properties’ In the ‘Properties’ window, click on the ‘Betas’ tab. Select the Beta Branch from the dropdown menu. Close out and Steam should automatically start downloading the Malys Beta!

It’s important that we know which build you’re on for testing purposes, so make sure you provide that information to us in your bug submissions and feedback submissions.

You can always return to the main branch exactly the same way.

We’ll post on socials anytime a new Beta goes live, so keep an eye out!

Thanks for your continued support of Malys,

Liam