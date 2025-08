#TodayIsFriday Campaign Update #7

PARADISO / メルシュ-Malstrøm-



Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where the VIRTUAL PATH Feedback popup would not display if no unlocks were unlocked that play. (Fixed in the 7/28 hotfix)



Other small bugfixes.



Every Friday a new song will be added for free to the base game!Today, 8/1, the following song has been added to Free Play Mode:Also, as an added bonus, playing PARADISO will unlock a special Ghost Board Sticker!