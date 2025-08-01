Hello dear Reforged Tower Defense community,

I’ve just released today’s latest update and wanted to give you a quick rundown of what’s new. In the current patch notes, you’ll find mainly bug fixes, performance optimizations, and balance adjustments that make the gameplay smoother and fairer overall.

I’m also taking another big step: over the coming weeks I’ll be reaching out to influencers to arrange Let’s Plays, livestreams, and reviews. Maybe you’ll spot one of them in an intense multiplayer match soon. 😉

You’ll find the full patch notes below—have fun trying out the changes, and as always I’m looking forward to your feedback!

⚡ Highlights

Player Character – Every player now has a controllable character serving as an avatar, able to pick up items.

New Map “Crystal Plateau” – Now the first solo mission, gently introducing all core mechanics.

Challenger Mode 2.0 – Multiple save slots, freely selectable difficulty (Casual ↔ Ranked), and fully customizable custom runs.

Profile Selection

Multiplayer Quality Update – Enemy scouting unlocked, end-of-game placement display, host editability of teams, plus several bug fixes.

Convenience Features – “Collect All Loot” (default F3) & “Destroy All Loot.”

Singleplayer – Multiple save slots, new achievement.

Save files are now per player: if you log in with different Steam accounts on the same PC, each has its own save.

All existing saves have been reset.

✨ New

Help System New help pages for Fungusa Brown and Fungee Brown.

Overhauled help for Cat Bats Brown.

Help overlays can now be dismissed directly. Maps & Modes “Crystal Plateau” as a fresh solo beginner map.

Line Tower Wars: added spawn & destination portals.

Multiplayer: enemies can now be scouted.

Challenger Mode: Multiple simultaneous save slots. Choice between Casual and Ranked. Custom settings for your own challenges.

Quality of Life Two new loot hotkeys (see Highlights).

Buy-back slots now locked by default.

Red indicator highlights other players’ tiles.

Help popups dismissible.

Bug Report, Feedback & YouTube buttons in the main menu.

🔄 Changes & Improvements

UI / UX Removed Player Level from the main menu. New pin-button icon. Info bar & color picker in Double Up revamped; selection now closes on game start. Slightly increased general scroll speed. Resolution dropdown scrolls faster. Camera control descriptions (mouse/arrow keys) clarified. Refined blur effects, transitions, and layout in the main menu. New animation & localization for the loot menu. Optimized default settings. Added help for “Fairy – Pink,” “Fungusa – Brown,” “Monster Hornet – Blue,” “Treasure Goblin – Green,” and first item. Notification when using experience books at max level. UI item-slot tooltip tweaks. Added missing localization for some item descriptions. Added notes for items. “No Steam Lobby Found” message added. Adjusted localization for the Machine Gun Tower. Localized boss & elite descriptions in Challenger Mode. Updated Air Defense Tower descriptions.

Gameplay Tweaks Game now checks if the player is still alive before building towers or triggering abilities. Item stack counts update immediately after selling. Buy-back items are correctly generated on drag-and-drop sales.



⚖️ Balance Changes

General Resource tick interval increased from 10 to 12 seconds (affects both talents and items). Since Challenger Mode can now be played in custom and ranked, Ranked difficulty has been bumped up.

Abilities “Lightning Bolt” now deals +3 base damage. “Frozen Swirl” now grants 40% bonus damage instead of 30%.

Towers Arcane Tower Tier 1: Damage 7 → 8 Higher tiers: Increased range. Machine Gun Significantly increased damage, reduced range. Rocket Tower Noticeably stronger from Tier 2 onward. Gales Reach: Mechanic simplified. Autocast: Now targets the enemy with the best multiplier closest to the destination. Maps “Crossed Path” toned down. “Clearing in the Forest” made harder. “To the Village” wave generator adjusted. “Emberwood Forest” (Solo) now has 12 waves. Adjusted wave intervals for “Nimbus Reaches,” “Heavens Crest,” “Kings Dungeon,” and “Skyveil.”

Talents Mage “Storm Warning” now unlocks at Level 35. “Quasar Intelligence” no longer repeatable, but now gives double effect. “Magic Strength” now gives +6% ability damage at the cost of +4% mana cost per point. “The True Magician” now grants only 0.25 mana per minion kill. “Eternal Wisdom” now grants 0.18 ability power per max mana point. “Eternal Wisdom 2” now grants 0.2 ability power per max mana point. “Tornado” now costs 80 mana. “High Charge” now gives +12% bonus damage. “Overload” now reduces Lightning Bolt damage by only 10%. “Spirit of Lightning” now gives +10% bonus damage per point and no longer reduces mana cost. Engineer “Money Rush” now only grants resources every 12 seconds instead of every 10. Minions “Spider Venoms” are now slower but hit harder. “Funga Brown” takes 15% more ability damage. “Forest Golems” now reduce ability damage by only 10%.

Items Increased multiple-proc chance for health potions. “Phial of Power” can now drop from minions in Challenger Mode. “Lightning Brew” now grants +25% bonus damage. Ability-power potions now have double effect but last only 35 seconds. Adjusted several mage-oriented items: “Ring of the Little Mana Tide” +0.1 base damage “Bone” +0.1 base damage “Voodoo Stick” +2 blue crystals per completed wave “Pirate Coin” +0.3 base damage “Ring of Influence” +0.1 base damage “Blue Crystal Ring” +0.1 base damage “Leather Gloves” +0.2 base damage “Hat of the Magician” +0.2 base damage “Chest of the Magician” +0.25 base damage “Belt of the Magician” +0.2 base damage “Shoes of the Magician” +0.1 base damage “Shoulders of the Magician” +0.1 base damage “Bracers of the Magician” +0.2 base damage “Pants of the Magician” +0.2 base damage “Ring of Spellpower” +0.1 base damage “Magic-Filled Jewellery” +0.1 base damage “Ring of Knowledge” +0.1 base damage “Ring of Fluent Experience” +0.2 base damage “Hematite Ring” +0.2 base damage “Belt of Influence” +0.2 base damage “Voodoo Stick” +0.1 mana/sec “Book of the Necromancer” +0.05 mana/sec “Hat of Wisdom” +0.1 mana/sec “Comet Wings” +4% bonus base damage “Amulet of the Blood Moon” now costs 5 health instead of 10; +0.25 mana/sec “Elven Backpack” +2 max HP; +0.2 base damage; –9 blue crystals at start (now 15).



🚀 Performance

Optimized occlusion culling for large maps.

Adjusted clipping planes, texture, and mesh compression.

🛠️ Bug Fixes

Selection menu now closes automatically after a game ends.

Post-processing settings apply immediately.

Teams display correctly on new multiplayer clients.

Items reappear after tower upgrades.

Monitor selection persists on save (multi-monitor setups).

Resources & items now save correctly when leveling up after a game ends.

Fixed wrong localization keys on checkboxes.

Removed map- and description-loading errors on clients.

Prevented unintended UI hiding after a game ends.

Fixed various crashes in the tower configuration menu.

Inventory items can no longer be discarded without confirmation.

Game speed no longer jumps to 3× after pausing.

Y-axis offset of enemies after pausing corrected.

Many other minor fixes (tooltip rounding, Challenger points display, off-hand quality effect, etc.).

Multiplayer options now load with a slight delay to avoid initialization conflicts.

Tower and ability slots now stay in place.

Fixed a bug where units regenerated shields before shield cooldown had expired.

Fixed a bug where a server remote-call error would kick the client (also affected singleplayer).

*The version designation has been adjusted.

Have fun playing and defending!

Cheers,

Sascha



Your Reforged Tower Defense developer