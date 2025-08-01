More important fixes and further balance changes. This is all leading up to an effort to make all masteries easier to balance in the long term while making sure they remain unique in playstyles - it's a literal balancing act. I've sent everyone yet another Stat Reset to experiment with more playstyles while balance changes are being made!
Balance
Rebalanced Attack Speed scaling with Agility Stat
This is to get Attack Speed for Taijutsu to a fair amount of advantage, while not becoming so big that Taijutsu's actual Jutsu kit needs to be so weak in order to balance them. I want Tai users to still rely on their jutsu in fights for the most part - holding Z is not fun, but necessary right now. With the weakening of Taijutsu attack speed, it's jutsu balancing can be buffed significantly.
This is pre-balancing balance changes so it'll be neater for the next wave of bigger rebalancing
Increased duration of all poison debuffs to have 1 more tick and increased damage
Increased Poison Senbon Technique Damage from 15/15/16 to 32/32/33
Increased Poison Scalpel Technique Damage from 25/25/26 to 41/41/42
Increased Poison Cloud Technique Damage from 25/25/26 to 38/38/39
Increased Jutsu Stat Scaling of Taijutsu Techniques from 33% to 40%
Reduced Jutsu Stat Scaling of most Jutsu with 60% Stat Scaling to 50%
Reduced Jutsu Stat Scaling of most Jutsu with 33% Stat Scaling to 25%
Fan Jutsu Stat Scaling increased from 33% to 40%
Fan Weapon Stat Scaling decreased from 50% to 40%
Treat Wounds Technique Stat Scaling decreased from 70% to 50% and base healing increased from 15 to 25
Explosive Kunai Technique Stat Scaling for each of its damage is halved to match other jutsu with double damages
All Sword Techniques Stat Scaling increased from 33% to 40%
Kunai Shadow Clone Stat Scaling increased from 33% to 50%
Chakra Seal Stat Scaling increased from 33% to 50%
Most Attack Jutsu Base Damage increased by around 5-10 each depending on the mastery
Increased most Mob HPs slightly
Reduced Water Needle Training from 70 to 40 casts
Content
LMPF, SMPF and MMPF Police Forces can now take Patrol Duty missions once every 24 hours
These missions contribute to your village manpower score as well as give XP and Ryo rewards
Bandages, Honey and Antidote Update
You can now buy Poison Antidote, Bandage and Bottled Honey recipes from their respective crafting NPCs. Once unlocked, you can make Antidotes, Bandages and Bottled Honey anywhere through crafting.
Features
Added loading screen spinner to show game is loading
(GMs) Added /canceldrop command
Changes
Improved Game Camera stability at certain zoom levels
Previously, it would flicker due to floating point issues at some non-integer zoom levels
(Devs) Added Item Attack Jutsu to Jutsu References
Bug Fixes
Fixed Pick Up Animation Bugs
Made it server-sided to prevent animating pickup for things you can't actually pick up
Fixed a portion of the screen not being clickable with mouse movement since last update
Fixed Chatbox not working with PM Keybind is set to None
PMing user shortcuts now send you directly into chatbox typing mode (regression from awhile ago)
Fixed Summons not being able to Buff/Debuff other NPCs (eg. Poison)
Fixed trade issue with stacks
Fixed Team Kick button being transparent when hovered
Changed files in this update