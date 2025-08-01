More important fixes and further balance changes. This is all leading up to an effort to make all masteries easier to balance in the long term while making sure they remain unique in playstyles - it's a literal balancing act. I've sent everyone yet another Stat Reset to experiment with more playstyles while balance changes are being made!

Rebalanced Attack Speed scaling with Agility Stat

This is to get Attack Speed for Taijutsu to a fair amount of advantage, while not becoming so big that Taijutsu's actual Jutsu kit needs to be so weak in order to balance them. I want Tai users to still rely on their jutsu in fights for the most part - holding Z is not fun, but necessary right now. With the weakening of Taijutsu attack speed, it's jutsu balancing can be buffed significantly.

This is pre-balancing balance changes so it'll be neater for the next wave of bigger rebalancing

Increased duration of all poison debuffs to have 1 more tick and increased damage

Increased Poison Senbon Technique Damage from 15/15/16 to 32/32/33

Increased Poison Scalpel Technique Damage from 25/25/26 to 41/41/42

Increased Poison Cloud Technique Damage from 25/25/26 to 38/38/39

Increased Jutsu Stat Scaling of Taijutsu Techniques from 33% to 40%

Reduced Jutsu Stat Scaling of most Jutsu with 60% Stat Scaling to 50%

Reduced Jutsu Stat Scaling of most Jutsu with 33% Stat Scaling to 25%

Fan Jutsu Stat Scaling increased from 33% to 40%

Fan Weapon Stat Scaling decreased from 50% to 40%

Treat Wounds Technique Stat Scaling decreased from 70% to 50% and base healing increased from 15 to 25

Explosive Kunai Technique Stat Scaling for each of its damage is halved to match other jutsu with double damages

All Sword Techniques Stat Scaling increased from 33% to 40%

Kunai Shadow Clone Stat Scaling increased from 33% to 50%

Chakra Seal Stat Scaling increased from 33% to 50%

Most Attack Jutsu Base Damage increased by around 5-10 each depending on the mastery

Increased most Mob HPs slightly