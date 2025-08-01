 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19440046 Edited 1 August 2025 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for the feedback from the players. In response to this feedback, the author has made the following updates:
1.Now you can sell your own weapons and equipment at the grocery store (on the right side of the church).
2. Increased the range and skill CD of long-range magic projectiles.
3. Shortened the skill pitch for melee and ranged magic.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3789951
  • Loading history…
Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 3789952
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link