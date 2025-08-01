Thank you for the feedback from the players. In response to this feedback, the author has made the following updates:
1.Now you can sell your own weapons and equipment at the grocery store (on the right side of the church).
2. Increased the range and skill CD of long-range magic projectiles.
3. Shortened the skill pitch for melee and ranged magic.
Updated on August 1st, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
