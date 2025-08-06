 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19440029 Edited 7 August 2025 – 06:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey fellow adventurers!

We've released a minor update that improves and fixes the following issues:

 

System Improvements:

· Added custom keybinding options for "Interact 2 (C)" and "Interact 3 (V)"

 

Bug Fixes:

· Fixed an issue where Absorption Warehouse filter settings would reset after relogging

· Fixed an issue where the Automation Expert achievement could potentially fail to complete

· Fixed an issue where the Logistics Master achievement could potentially fail to complete

· Fixed an issue where Backpack items would occasionally become uninteractable

· Fixed an issue where audio volume was excessive in certain story sequences

· Fixed an issue where Mining Rigs could occasionally cause ore to drop on the ground when full

· Fixed an issue where dialogue bubbles would occasionally remain on screen

· Fixed an issue where keyboard and mouse gameplay would trigger controller death vibration

