Hey fellow adventurers!
We've released a minor update that improves and fixes the following issues:
System Improvements:
· Added custom keybinding options for "Interact 2 (C)" and "Interact 3 (V)"
Bug Fixes:
· Fixed an issue where Absorption Warehouse filter settings would reset after relogging
· Fixed an issue where the Automation Expert achievement could potentially fail to complete
· Fixed an issue where the Logistics Master achievement could potentially fail to complete
· Fixed an issue where Backpack items would occasionally become uninteractable
· Fixed an issue where audio volume was excessive in certain story sequences
· Fixed an issue where Mining Rigs could occasionally cause ore to drop on the ground when full
· Fixed an issue where dialogue bubbles would occasionally remain on screen
· Fixed an issue where keyboard and mouse gameplay would trigger controller death vibration
Changed files in this update