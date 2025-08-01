I don't know how to categorize these, just think of me as a mad bomber this week :) Moving on to more Rituals and Perf as the main focus next week, but I'm sure there will be plenty more random adds like always. Thanks for all of your bug reports and suggestions!



Better Saving! * Steam cloud save support.

* Save Files can now be deleted. (Note - if using One Drive, there will be an folder left behind)

* Added Rich Steam presence for fun.



QoL * Added a lot of protections around deleting your held item when inventory is full. Items that overflow your inventory will attempt to add themselves back consistently until there is space to do so.

* Altar and Pedestal harvest times have been reduced.

* Action Bar loadouts has a tooltiphelper for hotkeys.

* Control clicking on a recipe in a production structure will now evenly fill with the recipe instead of favoring the first ingredient

* Crafting corner now saves instead of getting cleared.



Coral Pools * Fire and Mushroom Corals are now properly gated behind research

* Variety of fixes for Coral Pool Window around formatting and localization

* Coral Pool Corals will now grow in the world after being planted, added a bit of water fx for fun.



Lots of Bug and Behavior Fixes * Echo Catcher Runeshroom Ritual now functions properly, more Rituals coming soon!

* Altars should no longer eat their currently active research on game load.

* Fixed bugs around pedestals clearing items even if they fail to transfer to the target inventory.

* Molten core will only count powered generators.

* Cultivator Power recipes no longer scale above 1.0. (causing them to burn faster than 3 or 9 seconds if the networks draw was greater than output.

* Power storage now counts as power used when its eating excess power (ie storing it in Mana Pools).

* Lava pedestals are now blocked behind research. -- If you don't have the lava pedestals research, lava will eat all your pedestals like everything else.

* Elemental Orb sub windows will no longer be blocked based on reach range from accessing the great portal window

* Fixed bugs with belts losing track of their order if they are rotated while some slots are empty.

* Harvest removed slots when rotating belts. Since this happens after the old structure is harvested, during the creation of the new structure, these can end up in overflow.

* Fix fire earth portal inventory size.

* Fix fire earth and life earth portal colliders so they contain the chest.

* Gripping directly to the portal key slot can no longer overflow into other containers on the structure.

* Air Gripper flip logic is now blocked behind research. -- Loading an air gripper that was flipped without having the research will now rotate it 180 degrees.

* Mystical agriculture now works on other planes as intended.

* Shadows on structures fade up instead of popping in.

* Ritual preview no longer hides when the window closes. Hides when the last viewed shroom is destroyed or it goes out of reach.

* Fixed a variety of string typos, bad references, and localization.

