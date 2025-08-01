 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19440011 Edited 1 August 2025 – 09:13:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There were a few isses related to matchmaking, they are resolved! Plus a few necassary changes.

Fixes
- Multiplayer Matchmaking Fixed, you can change/select regions in the multiplaye screen as well as join exisitng games easily.
- UI scale fixed for some resolutions
- UI changes to make certain text more readable
- Offline mode now directly puts you in a fight, no longer need to wait
- Fixed highlight effect not showing up on some builds on getting hit (Theres a hit effect in the game t indicate damage)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2846511
