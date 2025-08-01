There were a few isses related to matchmaking, they are resolved! Plus a few necassary changes.



Fixes

- Multiplayer Matchmaking Fixed, you can change/select regions in the multiplaye screen as well as join exisitng games easily.

- UI scale fixed for some resolutions

- UI changes to make certain text more readable

- Offline mode now directly puts you in a fight, no longer need to wait

- Fixed highlight effect not showing up on some builds on getting hit (Theres a hit effect in the game t indicate damage)