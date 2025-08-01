There were a few isses related to matchmaking, they are resolved! Plus a few necassary changes.
Fixes
- Multiplayer Matchmaking Fixed, you can change/select regions in the multiplaye screen as well as join exisitng games easily.
- UI scale fixed for some resolutions
- UI changes to make certain text more readable
- Offline mode now directly puts you in a fight, no longer need to wait
- Fixed highlight effect not showing up on some builds on getting hit (Theres a hit effect in the game t indicate damage)
1.1.1 Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2846511
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update