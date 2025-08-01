About Beta Versions:

Note: Once you launch your save file in the Beta version, we cannot guarantee that it will work properly in older versions.

Added Expert Mode and Cruel Difficulties:

Available when starting a new save



After dying in Expert Mode, you can only convert your save to Standard Mode or delete it.



Monster life and damage in Cruel Difficulty will be significantly increased.



Added Pathway - Guardian:

3 basic skills



5 skill variants



1 talent tree, 8 core talents



2 cognitions



Added Relics:

Unique: Hammer's form changes to Earthshatter



+n% Fury Effect



Unique: Hammer's form changes to Spiral Hammer



+n% Spiral Hammer Duration



Unique: Holy Judgement's form changes to Enchantment



Restores n% Energy per second



Unique: Holy Judgement's form changes to Guilt



+n% Endurance Effect



Unique: Defense's form changes to Holy Blessing



+n% All Resistance



New Slate:

Projectiles fired by supported skill explode after 0.5 seconds or at the end of their flight

The explosion deals Physical Damage equal to n% of Skill Power



New Drop-Exclusive Affixes:

+n% All Resistance



+1 Maximum Endurance



Other Changes:

Adjusted the difficulty of unlocking some relics



Strike - Normal now add base physical damage by 20 per point of Skill Power (previously 10)



Strike - Lance now add base physical damage by 15 per point of Skill Power (previously 10)



Guardian Spirit - Wraith, Strike - Spirit Blade, and Assassination - Shadow Clone summons now ignore terrain



Fixed difficulty issues with Remnants and Deep Chaos unlocks at the Artisan



Removed the VSync option from the settings (which could incorrectly cause projectile range to be extremely short)



Adjusted the position of statues



Earthshatter (Unlocked in White Skull 5 Difficulty)Spirit Hammer (Unlocked in Green Skull 3 Difficulty)Holy Mark (Unlocked at Green Skull Difficulty 2)Cross of Thorns (Unlocked at Green Skull Difficulty 5)Holy Blessing (Unlocked at Green Skull Difficulty 4)Explosive Projectile (Unlocked at Green Skull Difficulty 1)