August 1, 2025 — Update Released

The update includes the following changes:

Game Optimization

Optimized particle systems to improve overall performance.

As a result, the game can now render roughly 10× more particles.

Missile Behavior Adjustments

Fixed oscillation issues that had reduced hit rates; missile accuracy has improved.

Note: Enemy missile accuracy has also improved.

AI Tuning (Allies & Enemies)

Updated targeting logic and made minor adjustments to behavior patterns.

Difficulty Tweaks

Miscellaneous Fixes

Thank you for your support.