August 1, 2025 — Update Released
The update includes the following changes:
Game Optimization
Optimized particle systems to improve overall performance.
As a result, the game can now render roughly 10× more particles.
Missile Behavior Adjustments
Fixed oscillation issues that had reduced hit rates; missile accuracy has improved.
Note: Enemy missile accuracy has also improved.
AI Tuning (Allies & Enemies)
Updated targeting logic and made minor adjustments to behavior patterns.
Difficulty Tweaks
Miscellaneous Fixes
Thank you for your support.
