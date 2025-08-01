Delightful Diner DLC Announcement!

Diner themed themed two table pack. One new arcade game out now in the arcade free for everyone!

Table Of The Month

Last month's High-Score Holder was: se05adr1an1979 with a score of 14,304,350 on Playful Plaza. Congratulations!

Information from the Developer

First off, I would like to thank everyone for joining me on this incredible journey so far. I've been at it for at least 5 years now as a solo developer and released many games in the Roxy Raccoon franchise. However, this entry in particular has always been my pride and joy and I thank everyone for supporting it just as much as I have. A lot has happened within the last 1-2 years, I've faced many health scares and changes in my lifestyle and I can no longer develop games the way I used to (Don't worry, I'm not going to die). I will however, still support all my old games in terms of bug fixes. Don't expect new content from any of my games, but also don't fully rule out the possibility. I still work on Roxy 3 when I can but it will be my last game that I make. On a bit of a brighter note, I will still continue to release patches/bug fixes for my old games including pinball and I will continue to be a part of the pinball community as well update the table of the month. I promise to release at least one more pack after this but there is no ETA on when that may come out. Thanks again anyone who made it this far and took the time to read all this and for being such a wonderful community.

Other Notes

Roxy 3 is currently in production and will most likely my last game that I create, however, I will continue to support all previous releases in a support role. If you are interested in checking out it, please follow the link: