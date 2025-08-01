It is with great pleasure that we announce the 1.0 release of Alchemia: Creatio Ex Nihilo!

As many who have followed our journey already know, Alchemia was launched in Early Access in a state we already felt was worthy of a 1.0 version. However, we used the opportunity of Early Access to improve the game based on player feedback, making changes where we saw fit and adding new content to enhance the overall experience, growing the game in a direction that made sense to us and our community.

Being a zero-budget project, developed by 4 indie developers in their spare time, it was a constant challenge to bring all our wild ideas to life, and over time we had to let go of some of the more ambitious ones. But because this is a project we deeply care about, we wanted to officially launch it with one final major update, as a thank-you to all our fans.

This launch update focuses on making the beginning of each run even more varied, while introducing new strategies for the mid and late-game: we’ve added new reagents, recipes, artifacts and, new to the game, unique starting characters to unlock, alongside Steam achievements!

In this final version of Alchemia, you’ll find:

3 different starting characters

60 recipes allowing for multiple build paths

21 reagents to craft those recipes

38 enemies with unique mechanics

39 magical artifacts

24 different and thematic events

27 achievements to unlock

12+ hours of strategic gameplay pushing the boundaries of the roguelike genre

To everyone who joined us on this journey, thank you so much for everything. None of this would be possible without you, and we hope you enjoy everything Alchemia has to offer. As always, if you have any questions, feedback, or suggestions, we’ll continue to support the game, and you can find us on our official Discord server.

Warm regards to all Alchemists,

Space Paca Games