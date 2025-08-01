Updated to Unity 6 and removed the Unity splash screen

New Spell Cherub: Summon a cherub to automatically damage your target

Re-added auto reload

Beautified and changed most maps

Spawn location changes

Enemy spawn system changes

Wiggle bone changes and performance improvement

New enemy behavior, targeting, and pathfinding

Decreased spawn rate for early levels

Changed walkable areas for enemies

Dagger appearance changes

Shader changes

New wind wiggle geometry shader for plants and fire

New specular system

Changed the look of npcs

Fixed a bug with no name npcs

Portal changes

Removed the blurry aspects of fog

Skybox changes

Enemy rebalance

Weapon rebalance

Improved the visual clarity of all vfx, but mostly the lightning weapon

Added new levels to the dungeon

Overhauled the rendering system for projectiles, haloes, and faction flags to take advantage of batched rendering

Increased shotgun blowback

Fixed UI bugs and added stat text

Changed the item system

Fixed a bug with capsule colliders being the wrong height internally

Fixed a bug with rotation not correctly propagating changes to the physics system

Bug fixes

Performance improvements

Code base refactor