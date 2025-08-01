Updated to Unity 6 and removed the Unity splash screen
New Spell Cherub: Summon a cherub to automatically damage your target
Re-added auto reload
Beautified and changed most maps
Spawn location changes
Enemy spawn system changes
Wiggle bone changes and performance improvement
New enemy behavior, targeting, and pathfinding
Decreased spawn rate for early levels
Changed walkable areas for enemies
Dagger appearance changes
Shader changes
New wind wiggle geometry shader for plants and fire
New specular system
Changed the look of npcs
Fixed a bug with no name npcs
Portal changes
Removed the blurry aspects of fog
Skybox changes
Enemy rebalance
Weapon rebalance
Improved the visual clarity of all vfx, but mostly the lightning weapon
Added new levels to the dungeon
Overhauled the rendering system for projectiles, haloes, and faction flags to take advantage of batched rendering
Increased shotgun blowback
Fixed UI bugs and added stat text
Changed the item system
Fixed a bug with capsule colliders being the wrong height internally
Fixed a bug with rotation not correctly propagating changes to the physics system
Bug fixes
Performance improvements
Code base refactor
Polish Update and New Cherub Weapon
