Patch 1.092 – Minor Adjustment Patch
This patch makes balance tweaks, bug fixes.
What’s new & adjusted
Transformations have been boosted for even more power.
Furyborn build has been buffed.
Soulbinders: Energy Bomb, Machine, Air Cutter, and Mana Wave all do more damage.
Melee overall buffed – especially when using Hammerhead or Infernaskin.
Big damage numbers are back!
Damage numbers have been visually inflated for that satisfying screen-filling effect.
(This is purely visual – your actual damage hasn’t changed. You can turn big numbers off in game settings.)
Fixed bug where Prime Armour was wrongly increasing stats unequipped.
Solar Rain now consumes more energy.
The Prison gets tougher after level 54 for those chasing harder fights – and your armour stat numbers will scale up too.
No longer a cap on energy dropped from Grakzul and the Warden fight.
Tips for the new patch
Hammerhead + Saber Slash + True Protector: massive damage and lots of healing while attacking.
Furyborn + True Protector: set Homing Fury traps before the boss spawns, then use Rapid Volley for huge damage spikes.
Sharpshot + True Protector: Solar Arrow and Solar Rain will melt anything.
Soulbinders + Omni: Mana Wave heals and hits hard, and boosts your Spirit attacks.
Extra advice
Transformations can go beyond level 4!
Stay transformed and defeat enemies to keep powering up:
Omni: watch your Spirit, Strength and Focus increase (check the Omni tooltip).
True Protector: keep fighting, then spend your earned points at the table.
Build your loadout around your playstyle.
Example: Soulbinders work best with high Arcane & Spirit stats – try farming the Interdimensional Games or Null Horizon for gear to boost those stats.
Thank you all so much for playing and sharing your feedback.
Keep the ideas and discoveries coming – there are still many hidden combos waiting to be found!
