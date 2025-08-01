Patch 1.092 – Minor Adjustment Patch



This patch makes balance tweaks, bug fixes.

Transformations have been boosted for even more power.

Furyborn build has been buffed.

Soulbinders: Energy Bomb, Machine, Air Cutter, and Mana Wave all do more damage.

Melee overall buffed – especially when using Hammerhead or Infernaskin.

Big damage numbers are back!

Damage numbers have been visually inflated for that satisfying screen-filling effect.

(This is purely visual – your actual damage hasn’t changed. You can turn big numbers off in game settings.)

Fixed bug where Prime Armour was wrongly increasing stats unequipped.

Solar Rain now consumes more energy.

The Prison gets tougher after level 54 for those chasing harder fights – and your armour stat numbers will scale up too.