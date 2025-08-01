Dear Store Managers,
The macOS version test is now live!
Version: 0.8.1x
How to Participate
Test Version → Join Testing → 0.8test - Open Testing
Important Notes
High Risk of Instability
Version 0.8 involves massive adjustments. Expect critical issues including but not limited to:
► Logic errors ‧ Level softlocks ‧ Crashes ‧ Save data corruption
⚠️ Back up saves manually to prevent data loss.
Frequent Updates Required
Test builds update extremely frequently. Always ensure you’re on the latest version:
► Verify updates via Steam Offline → Online to trigger version checks.
macOS Stability Notice
The macOS version is more crash-prone compared to Windows.
Cross-Platform Features
► Cloud Saves: Synced across Windows/macOS (Back up saves first!).
► Cross-Platform Play: Enabled between macOS/Windows (Requires identical version numbers).
Version 0.8.100 Update Notes
Card Adjustments
● Reworked effects and descriptions for most "extra income" cards.
● "Step Red Packet" no longer triggers after closing.
● Fixed couriers incorrectly triggering "Step Red Packet".
● Fixed "Scalped Ticket" not activating after "Forced Order Skip".
● Fixed monochrome flashcard sorting in computers.
● Removed redundant symbols from card descriptions.
● Fixed miscalculated cup coin income for secondary clients in multiplayer.
● Corrected logic and value display for "Involution Rice Bowl".
● Buffed "Donation Box for Homeless" effect.
● Fixed formula error for "All-You-Can-Eat".
● Fixed non-current orders not being discarded by "Time Management".
● Increased rewards/uses for "Insurance Scam"; fixed missing floor item pressure.
● "Overloaded Nest" changed from multiplier-per-unit to total-price modifier with value adjustments.
Mechanic Changes
● Refactored cup coin calculation logic in multiplayer to ensure host/client consistency1.
● Subway store duration reduced from 10 to 7 days; lowered card rewards/customer flow (solo difficulty eased).
● Removed lighting electricity cost tied to shop area.
● Utility/rent costs now scale with game days and multiply in Demon difficulty.
● No more spills when pouring between measuring cups (liquid volume preserved).
● Adjusted supply costs, utility/event values.
● Increased coffee bean capacity in machine upgrades.
● Revised all appliance upgrade effects and power consumption.
● Reduced "Voltage Instability" penalty severity.
● Pressure now caps at maximum.
● Lowered green bill multiplier for failing/abandoning levels (encourages clears).
● Cup coin display expanded to 7 digits at settlement.
● Slightly adjusted "Cardboard Sale" display board effect.
● "Special Contract" display now boosts all extra income (including post-reputation conversion).
● Can opening now triggers "Scratch-Off".
Bug Fixes
● Fixed achievement save loading issue when joining via Steam invite.
● Corrected trash bin bug icon display for secondary clients.
● Eliminated double pressure penalty calculation in multiplayer.
● Fixed costume display errors for 3-4 player sessions.
● Rectified appliance upgrade text errors.
● Synchronized menu slot counts between host/clients.
● Extended Chapter 3 subway preparation time.
● Fixed overnight display for unopened processed cans.
● Synced lemon slice additions to cans in multiplayer.
● Added missing green citrus block to "Memory Cola M" menu.
● Fixed missing passion fruit in relevant recipes.
● Corrected icons for "Green Bliss" drink and cup type for "Osmanthus Blue Citrus".
● Fixed ice makers requiring restart after overnight.
● Repaired container interaction prompts.
● Synced can sealing visuals in multiplayer.
● Fixed ratio displays for "Mutant Cola" and "Memory Cola".
● Corrected "Emerald Waters" recipe icon.
● Eliminated extra 5 ice cubes from ice makers.
● Prevented Day 1 ice cola orders in Level 5-4.
● Level 6-4 layout tweaked; Level 1-4 UI fixes for "Light Orange Juice".
● Improved dine-in table responsiveness.
● Synced steamer temperature displays (60°C bug).
● Enabled green bill acquisition when cup coins exceed 6 digits.
● Fixed missing liquid display when pouring from tea containers in multiplayer.
● Corrected recipe icon configurations.
● Repaired texture errors and minor asset misalignments.
● Enabled interactions between cans/ingredient boxes/cabinets.
● Fixed persistent cheese display after cutting on boards.
● Enabled order taking/serving for secondary clients in dine-in mode.
● Dynamic value display for "Work Name Tag" based on player count.
● Resolved dual menu popup when pressing ESC at level select.
