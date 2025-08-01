This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Store Managers,

The macOS version test is now live!

‌Version: 0.8.1x‌

‌How to Participate‌

Test Version → Join Testing → 0.8test - Open Testing

‌Important Notes‌

‌High Risk of Instability‌

Version 0.8 involves massive adjustments. Expect critical issues including but not limited to:

► Logic errors ‧ Level softlocks ‧ Crashes ‧ Save data corruption

⚠️ ‌Back up saves manually‌ to prevent data loss. ‌Frequent Updates Required‌

Test builds update extremely frequently. ‌Always ensure you’re on the latest version‌:

► Verify updates via Steam Offline → Online to trigger version checks. ‌macOS Stability Notice‌

The macOS version is ‌more crash-prone‌ compared to Windows. ‌Cross-Platform Features‌

► ‌Cloud Saves‌: Synced across Windows/macOS (Back up saves first!).

► ‌Cross-Platform Play‌: Enabled between macOS/Windows (Requires identical version numbers).

Version 0.8.100 Update Notes‌

‌Card Adjustments‌

● Reworked effects and descriptions for most "extra income" cards.

● "Step Red Packet" no longer triggers after closing.

● Fixed couriers incorrectly triggering "Step Red Packet".

● Fixed "Scalped Ticket" not activating after "Forced Order Skip".

● Fixed monochrome flashcard sorting in computers.

● Removed redundant symbols from card descriptions.

● Fixed miscalculated cup coin income for secondary clients in multiplayer.

● Corrected logic and value display for "Involution Rice Bowl".

● Buffed "Donation Box for Homeless" effect.

● Fixed formula error for "All-You-Can-Eat".

● Fixed non-current orders not being discarded by "Time Management".

● Increased rewards/uses for "Insurance Scam"; fixed missing floor item pressure.

● "Overloaded Nest" changed from multiplier-per-unit to total-price modifier with value adjustments.

‌Mechanic Changes‌

● Refactored cup coin calculation logic in multiplayer to ensure host/client consistency1.

● Subway store duration reduced from 10 to 7 days; lowered card rewards/customer flow (solo difficulty eased).

● Removed lighting electricity cost tied to shop area.

● Utility/rent costs now scale with game days and multiply in Demon difficulty.

● No more spills when pouring between measuring cups (liquid volume preserved).

● Adjusted supply costs, utility/event values.

● Increased coffee bean capacity in machine upgrades.

● Revised all appliance upgrade effects and power consumption.

● Reduced "Voltage Instability" penalty severity.

● Pressure now caps at maximum.

● Lowered green bill multiplier for failing/abandoning levels (encourages clears).

● Cup coin display expanded to 7 digits at settlement.

● Slightly adjusted "Cardboard Sale" display board effect.

● "Special Contract" display now boosts all extra income (including post-reputation conversion).

● Can opening now triggers "Scratch-Off".

‌Bug Fixes‌

● Fixed achievement save loading issue when joining via Steam invite.

● Corrected trash bin bug icon display for secondary clients.

● Eliminated double pressure penalty calculation in multiplayer.

● Fixed costume display errors for 3-4 player sessions.

● Rectified appliance upgrade text errors.

● Synchronized menu slot counts between host/clients.

● Extended Chapter 3 subway preparation time.

● Fixed overnight display for unopened processed cans.

● Synced lemon slice additions to cans in multiplayer.

● Added missing green citrus block to "Memory Cola M" menu.

● Fixed missing passion fruit in relevant recipes.

● Corrected icons for "Green Bliss" drink and cup type for "Osmanthus Blue Citrus".

● Fixed ice makers requiring restart after overnight.

● Repaired container interaction prompts.

● Synced can sealing visuals in multiplayer.

● Fixed ratio displays for "Mutant Cola" and "Memory Cola".

● Corrected "Emerald Waters" recipe icon.

● Eliminated extra 5 ice cubes from ice makers.

● Prevented Day 1 ice cola orders in Level 5-4.

● Level 6-4 layout tweaked; Level 1-4 UI fixes for "Light Orange Juice".

● Improved dine-in table responsiveness.

● Synced steamer temperature displays (60°C bug).

● Enabled green bill acquisition when cup coins exceed 6 digits.

● Fixed missing liquid display when pouring from tea containers in multiplayer.

● Corrected recipe icon configurations.

● Repaired texture errors and minor asset misalignments.

● Enabled interactions between cans/ingredient boxes/cabinets.

● Fixed persistent cheese display after cutting on boards.

● Enabled order taking/serving for secondary clients in dine-in mode.

● Dynamic value display for "Work Name Tag" based on player count.

● Resolved dual menu popup when pressing ESC at level select.