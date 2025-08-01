HOTFIX v0.9.4.2

Small update that includes a crash fix and a few other bug fixes.

Fixed an issue that caused you to not get the first win achievement.

Fixed an issue where dashing right before upgrade screen would teleport you.

Fixed an issue causing a crash upon completing the wave mode.

A few other bug fixes.

I’d like to sincerely thank each and every one of you for your continued feedback and support, it truly means a lot.

I also want to offer a heartfelt apology for any inconvenience these recent bugs may have caused. I completely understand how frustrating it can be to invest your time into something, only to have that experience disrupted by crashes or other unexpected issues.

Please rest assured that addressing these kinds of problems is always a top priority, and I'm working hard to resolve them as quickly as possible. Hopefully, with this latest update, most major issues have been resolved.

Thank you once again for your patience, understanding, and support.