Features:
Save Anytime. You can now save your story mode game also in the middle of an encounter. However, such a "mid-encounter" save works by replaying all of your actions in that encounter. As a result, future changes to the rules engine, such as bugfixes or updates to how certain spells work, updates to encounter maps, changes to your House rules options, or changes to your mod list can cause the save to become partially corrupt. If this happens, Dawnsbury Days will load the encounter at the last known good position and you may need to replay the last few rounds yourself. In case changes to the mod list or rules engine are severe enough that the encounter becomes unloadable, then loading such a mid-encounter save will load your position in the campaign just before you started that encounter.
I will be happy for any reports of unloadable or only partially loadable saves. If you attempt to load a mid-encounter save and you receive a red error message that load was only partially successful, I will be very happy to receive the corrupt save file from you: Please send me a message.
Simultaneous cutscene movement. In some cutscenes where it makes sense (e.g. S1E4, S4E4), the Dawnsbury Four will now move simultaneously instead of one-by-one. This feature is also available to modders using Cinematics.MoveGroupAsync.
Character content:
Spells: speak with animals, synesthesia
Items: runestone of keen, weapons-grade silver, armor-grade silver
Character library: Pregenerated characters have been updated to level 9. (Currently, this is only available to alpha playtesters of "DLC2" or if you're subscribed to the level 20 technical unlock mod.)
Story mode:
Story mode: If you continue an adventure path from an adventure path that ends on a much earlier level, you will now get gold from the "skipped" levels. For example, if you begin "The Strange Crash", an adventure path that begins at level 4, after completing "Animal Wilds" (an adventure path that ends on level 2), you will receive an extra 500gp at the beginning of the campaign (the total value you would be expected to gain on the skipped 3rd level).
Rules fidelity:
Impulses (Plate in Treasure): Now allows you to make your weapons, armor and impulses silver.
Rules (Backstabber): Fixed that the Backstabber trait didn't give you a +2 bonus if you had a +3 weapon.
Rules: Bleed damage now counts as physical damage.
Spells (Clad in Armor): Now allows you to make your weapons and armor silver.
Spells (Summon Animal etc.): Fixed that you could summon creatures that need to breathe air in aquatic environments, and that you could summon creatures that require water in non-aquatic environments. Elementals, undead and constructs can still be summoned even underwater, as they do not need to breathe.
Modding:
Encounters (S2E3): Added QEffectId.SpeakAboutMissingArmor.
Modding: Added LoadOrder.AtEndOfLoadingSequence.
Modding: Added Trait.DoNotShowInContextMenu and Option.SuppressFromContextMenu to allow you to create combat actions that won't appear in a context menu and must be clicked in the bottom action bar only.
Modding: Added WithAdditionalRequirementOnCaster to all AreaTargets.
Modding: Added the ability to set up class feature descriptions for higher levels using .WithClassFeatures() which automatically decides what to include based on the user's character level cap.
Modding: Added the tile modifiers EnemyControlled, GaiaControlled and GaiaFriendsControlled to the main tileset.
Modding: Fixed that the Giant Dragonfly couldn't be added from Tiled editor
Modding: Fixed that the psychic's psi spells couldn't be added easily.
Spells (summoning spells): Fixed that the sustain action of summoning spells didn't refer to the sustaining QEffect with ReferencedQEffect but instead referred to a different QEffect.
Bugfixes:
Ancestries (Elf): Fixed that Otherworldly Acumen allowed you to take focus spells.
Ancestry feats (Fey Ascension): The rules text of Fey Ascension referred to Fey Influence spells instead.
Animal companions: Fixed that if you had a mature animal companion, the game wouldn't ask you to confirm ending turn if you had any actions left.
Classes (Champion): Fixed that the Liberator champion's Oath offered you a second Step even if you rejected the first.
Classes (Champion): Fixed that the Liberator champion's liberating step sometimes allowed you to Stride 5 feet instead of just taking a Step.
Classes (Fighter): Fixed that you could select level 2 class feats with Natural Ambition if you also had the Agile Shield Grip feat.
Classes (Ranger): Fixed that the Precision hunter's edge could trigger several times in the same round.
Encounters (S2E5): Fixed that effects as True Seeing would cause you rediscover the secret door infinitely.
Feats (Chaotic Spell): Fixed that chaotic spell didn't always convert the damage type of the chaotic spell to the random damage type.
Modding: Fixed that optional dependencies weren't respected for OGL mods.
Modding: Fixed that optional dependencies weren't respected if there wasn't at least one required dependency in your mod list.
Spells (Blink Charge): The spell crashed the game sometimes if you selected it.
Spells (Mage Armor, False Life): Fixed that these spells, cast at the beginning of combat as a free action, provokes attacks of opportunity on modded maps where the Dawnsbury Four start adjacent to an enemy.
Spells (Stinking Cloud): Stinking Cloud now triggers even at end of your delayed turns.
Spells (Unraveling Blast): Update spell so that if the target critically fails, its reactions are already disabled when it would response to the damage.
Story mode: Fixed that the level up screen wouldn't allow you to easily fix errors that have crept into earlier levels, such as due to mod changes or game upgrades.
Story mode: Fixed that you could downgrade your +2 runes to +1 runes in the store, which not only didn't give you money for the downgrade but in fact cost you extra money.
Text: Fixed wording of the Bulwark trait.
Text: Improved text of various rules blocks.
