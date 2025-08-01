Save Anytime. You can now save your story mode game also in the middle of an encounter. However, such a "mid-encounter" save works by replaying all of your actions in that encounter. As a result, future changes to the rules engine, such as bugfixes or updates to how certain spells work, updates to encounter maps, changes to your House rules options, or changes to your mod list can cause the save to become partially corrupt. If this happens, Dawnsbury Days will load the encounter at the last known good position and you may need to replay the last few rounds yourself. In case changes to the mod list or rules engine are severe enough that the encounter becomes unloadable, then loading such a mid-encounter save will load your position in the campaign just before you started that encounter.

I will be happy for any reports of unloadable or only partially loadable saves. If you attempt to load a mid-encounter save and you receive a red error message that load was only partially successful, I will be very happy to receive the corrupt save file from you: Please send me a message.