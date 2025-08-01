Adjustment:

· Modified the triggering method of the prompts in the Golden Tomb to make them easier to be seen.

· Added prompts for some side quests.

· Slightly increased the damage of the Fire, Thunder, and Ice Spike skills in bow skills.

· Added a conversation about Typhron in the Stone Forest Cabin.

· Slightly reduced the combat difficulty of the black fur ball.

· Added a prompt for completion timing at a certain location on Rederhair Manor.



Fix:

· Fixed an issue that may cause thestone in Siska Hollow to be stucked.

· Other text and illustrations display errors.