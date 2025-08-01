Adjustment:
· Modified the triggering method of the prompts in the Golden Tomb to make them easier to be seen.
· Added prompts for some side quests.
· Slightly increased the damage of the Fire, Thunder, and Ice Spike skills in bow skills.
· Added a conversation about Typhron in the Stone Forest Cabin.
· Slightly reduced the combat difficulty of the black fur ball.
· Added a prompt for completion timing at a certain location on Rederhair Manor.
Fix:
· Fixed an issue that may cause thestone in Siska Hollow to be stucked.
· Other text and illustrations display errors.
Aug 1, 1.03d Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
