1 August 2025 Build 19439112 Edited 1 August 2025 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Adjustment:
· Modified the triggering method of the prompts in the Golden Tomb to make them easier to be seen.
· Added prompts for some side quests.
· Slightly increased the damage of the Fire, Thunder, and Ice Spike skills in bow skills.
· Added a conversation about Typhron in the Stone Forest Cabin.
· Slightly reduced the combat difficulty of the black fur ball.
· Added a prompt for completion timing at a certain location on Rederhair Manor.

Fix:
· Fixed an issue that may cause thestone in Siska Hollow to be stucked.
· Other text and illustrations display errors.

Changed files in this update

