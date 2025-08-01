- Trunk not resetting when restarting mission – Fixed
- Dialogue opening when starting dealership mission – Fixed
- Incorrect text when turning on the engine with the car off during a mission – Fixed
- Interior icons disabled after exiting the first mission – Fixed (under validation)
- Police chasing right after buying a car – Under validation
- Fixed collision on the factory floor
- Fixed collision in a downtown condominium
- Fixed duplicated scene loading in the first mission (previous fix was not working)
- Fixed incorrect text displayed at the dealership
- Fixed interior icons becoming inaccessible after a chase (under validation)
- Fixed a house gate not appearing
- Fixed registration not appearing in the wallet app (under validation)
- Fixed incorrect title text in activities
Improvements
- Disabled the paint button on the bar during missions
- Dealership text changed to “Repaint” or “Change Paint”
- Main menu always set to daytime (temporary or may be kept)
- If the car sinks and remains underwater for a certain time, the player will be sent to the hospital (does not repair the car)
- Removed “elastic” effect from phone screens
- Improved fade effect when resetting missions
- Adjusted reward values for the first mission
- Added community acknowledgments
- Adjusted message display time when collecting the first and last notes
- Adjusted translations for drift zones
- Adjusted the Sarrerio rearview mirror
Changed files in this update