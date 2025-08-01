 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19438969 Edited 1 August 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Trunk not resetting when restarting mission – Fixed
  • Dialogue opening when starting dealership mission – Fixed
  • Incorrect text when turning on the engine with the car off during a mission – Fixed
  • Interior icons disabled after exiting the first mission – Fixed (under validation)
  • Police chasing right after buying a car – Under validation
  • Fixed collision on the factory floor
  • Fixed collision in a downtown condominium
  • Fixed duplicated scene loading in the first mission (previous fix was not working)
  • Fixed incorrect text displayed at the dealership
  • Fixed interior icons becoming inaccessible after a chase (under validation)
  • Fixed a house gate not appearing
  • Fixed registration not appearing in the wallet app (under validation)
  • Fixed incorrect title text in activities


Improvements
  • Disabled the paint button on the bar during missions
  • Dealership text changed to “Repaint” or “Change Paint”
  • Main menu always set to daytime (temporary or may be kept)
  • If the car sinks and remains underwater for a certain time, the player will be sent to the hospital (does not repair the car)
  • Removed “elastic” effect from phone screens
  • Improved fade effect when resetting missions
  • Adjusted reward values for the first mission
  • Added community acknowledgments
  • Adjusted message display time when collecting the first and last notes
  • Adjusted translations for drift zones
  • Adjusted the Sarrerio rearview mirror

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2408061
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2408062
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link