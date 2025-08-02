 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19438857 Edited 2 August 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are excited to announce version 1.3.2 of our game!

  • The issue with Steam Link not launching properly has been fixed.

It took a lot of experimentation to identify the cause of the crash when using Steam Link. As it turns out, the splash screen displaying our logo was responsible, so we’ve disabled it in the Steam version of the game.

We're particularly flabbergasted by this, as the issue doesn’t occur in the demo version of our other game—which uses the same splash screen. It seems to be one of Game Maker's quirks.

Changed files in this update

