We are excited to announce version 1.3.2 of our game!

The issue with Steam Link not launching properly has been fixed.

It took a lot of experimentation to identify the cause of the crash when using Steam Link. As it turns out, the splash screen displaying our logo was responsible, so we’ve disabled it in the Steam version of the game.

We're particularly flabbergasted by this, as the issue doesn’t occur in the demo version of our other game—which uses the same splash screen. It seems to be one of Game Maker's quirks.