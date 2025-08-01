Something that you guys shall all be known. First of all, I made this game merely for fun, so I won't change the price in the future, only 1$ you can enjoy all contents even though whatever I make any add-on or other new stuffs in the future coming versions. Secondly, please don't ask me to add those contents just like SHEMALES or gay s***, I'm a straight guy and I do so hate those players who always ask me to make those contents that are inconsistent with my values. As is known to all, we should all be normal people and have a correct worldview and cognitive level. Also I'm not a racist or a discriminator against any specific group either. I just hope that some people can respect my ideas and not impose unreasonable thoughts on me. Of course, if you have any better constructive suggestions, you can all put them forward, as long as they can improve all aspects of this game.



And that's what I'm thinking about, many thx again for those who have purchased this game and wish you all having a good life.