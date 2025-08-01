- added a setting for disabling the bird animations
- added a "Try Again" button to the failed migration screen
- fixed "Do-er" feather not being triggered by the word "ER"
- mapped the Shuffle button to LB/L1 on controllers
- words added: vlog, vlogs, vlogged, vlogger, vlogging
- fixed a bug where you couldnt continue a daily path if you quit/rebooted
v2025.08.01.00.02
