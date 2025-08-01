 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19438815 Edited 1 August 2025 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
  • added a setting for disabling the bird animations
  • added a "Try Again" button to the failed migration screen
  • fixed "Do-er" feather not being triggered by the word "ER"
  • mapped the Shuffle button to LB/L1 on controllers
  • words added: vlog, vlogs, vlogged, vlogger, vlogging
  • fixed a bug where you couldnt continue a daily path if you quit/rebooted

