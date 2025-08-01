Go Up July Update is here!

What a time to Go Up!

Free Demo!

First off we wanted to mention the free demo that is available on Steam. We finished it ahead of schedule and decided to quietly release it a little while back, but we wanted to make sure anyone who is following this main Go Up page and didn't see it had a chance to play asap. Who doesn’t like free samples, right?

Balance Changes

Go Up is in a very exciting state for us developers right now, which usually means big changes, new systems, and fun new interactions. We are constantly discovering new ideas we want to add to Go Up and ways to improve on the systems that we have in place.

Ascension

We've decided that to make some of our new systems make more sense moving forward that Gold Dust will need to be reset on Ascension 😱. Don't worry, we know that the Gold Dust must flow, so we've added some new systems that will help you keep your engine running...so to speak.

Dark Skills

You might notice we've also "rebalanced" the costs of most dark skills. One of the hardest parts to making an incremental game is knowing how things are going to scale as our players make their way through the game. We knew that Dark Particles were going to be more rare than Gold Dust, but we really had no idea how rich in Dark Particles some of our players would become. Safe to say, the amount of dark particles you get was way more than we initially imagined and have upped the cost of most dark skills to fit this scaling. As we continue to test and get a better idea of how some dark skills will affect your ascensions we think some of these cost increases may go back down a bit. Either way there are many more new skills on the horizon, some more affordable than others.

Encroaching Darkness

If you’ve been lucky enough to witness the encroaching darkness effect and reap the rewards, then we’ve got good news. The encroaching darkness effect now builds up faster, which in turn makes the rewards build up faster as well. Unfortunately this also means the slowing effect of the encroaching darkness builds up faster as well, but there are some eclectic ways of getting around this debuff. A word of caution to the wise, delving into occult matters comes with its own consequences… but for now you’re probably safe.

NEW MECHANICS!

Here comes the good part! There is a lot to go through here and even more mechanics up our sleeve just waiting to be implemented, so sit back, relax, and Go Up!

Painting with Particles

Our favorite new system lets us make use of our extraordinary artistic talents, and in the next update you’ll be able to flex your own creative muscles as well!

But more on that later… In the meantime you’ll be rewarded with a slew of new chaos events that unlock as you progress through the skill tree.

Lap Time and Rewards

Your journey is now being timed, and if you’re fast enough you will be rewarded handsomely! If you’re on the slower side you’ll still be rewarded, but I wouldn’t say handsomely per say…

GET IT!?

Acceleration Particles

Let’s face it, everyone wants to go fast, it’s just a fact of life. Lucky for you there is a brand new particle that will let you ascend faster than ever! These particles act a little differently than the others, but we think you will be pleasantly surprised.

Bug Fixes, More Optimization, and UI tweaks

We’ve made some tweaks to the HUD and UI including now showing players ascension count

Added some juice to the stars chaos event with SFX and more visual effects

Further optimization to particle trails, and possibly fixed a memory leak letting the game run smoother for longer

High scores should now update more often, steam friends list integration should show a more accurate highscore, and passing other players ghosts should now be working properly

SFX tweaks and bug fixes







