Hey everyone! The Week With Grugles just got another update!



Mostly just to fix one bug:



Bug Fixes:



Removed the glitch that sometimes replaces Baxter's jump scare animation with a still PNG of an evil Bart Simpson that crashes the game (I have no clue why it's even there, probably a placeholder I forgot to remove)



New Features:



None, I really just wanted to get rid of Bart



If there are any issues please submit them to the feedback forum, (this forum is for all bugs and feedback by the way)



I hope you guys enjoy the game!