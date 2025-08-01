 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19438649
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! The Week With Grugles just got another update!

Mostly just to fix one bug:

Bug Fixes:

Removed the glitch that sometimes replaces Baxter's jump scare animation with a still PNG of an evil Bart Simpson that crashes the game (I have no clue why it's even there, probably a placeholder I forgot to remove)

New Features:

None, I really just wanted to get rid of Bart

If there are any issues please submit them to the feedback forum, (this forum is for all bugs and feedback by the way)

I hope you guys enjoy the game!

Windows English Depot 3458381
