 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 SUPERVIVE Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 1 August 2025 Build 19438603 Edited 1 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Season Launch! We're bringing brand new seasonal content, balance adjustments, feature optimizations, and bug fixes.

New Season Content:

New Collection:
  • Enter Effect - Voice of Music


New Skins:
  • TREANT GUARD - Eternal Forest Spirit
  • SHADOW ASSASSIN - Chinese Phantom
  • TRIBAL WARSOUL - Skeletal Hunter
  • FLAME COLOSSUS - Ronin Mage


New Heroes:
  • Penguin Captain
  • TOXIC MUSHROOM


New Treasures:
  • TOY HORSE
  • BALANCE SCALE
  • MYTHIC RELIC


Balance Adjustments:

Heroes:

TRIBAL WARSOUL
  • TALENT: The TRIBAL WARSOUL is filled with a desire for blood, increasing player damage by +2 and receiving +1 damage when defeated. -> The TRIBAL WARSOUL is filled with a desire for blood, increasing player damage by +1.
  • ULTIMATE: Throw a spear of light at the enemy, dealing (150 + Player Damage * 40) magic damage upon hit. -> Throw a spear of light at the enemy, dealing (200 + Player Damage * 40) magic damage upon hit.


KERFUFFLE APOSTLE
  • TALENT: When an enemy's HP drops below 33%, instantly inflicts (50+Hero Level*10) -> (50+Hero Level*5) stacks of Wound on them. Can only be triggered once per battle.


Treasures:

BLOODSHED MEMBERSHIP
  • For every 2/1 Player Life lost, the next 3/2 store refreshes will be free (stackable) -> For every 1/2 Player Life lost, the next 1/3 store refreshes will be free (stackable)


TIDAL ANCHOR
  • Each hero upgrade grants 4/4/6 free refreshes (stackable) -> Each hero upgrade grants 3/3/5 free refreshes (stackable)
  • TIDAL ANCHOR has been added to the refresh group restriction


TRUTHSTONE
  • The price of the No.3/4/4 skill you purchase each round is reduced by 40/55/75 Gold. -> The price of the No.3/3/3 skill you purchase each round is reduced by 45/60/80 Gold.


Skills:

PERSISTENT EXPLOSION
  • Launches an explosive shell dealing Phys.DMG equal to self (Dodge+CRIT)*30% -> 40% to the enemy every 1s.


HP STRIKE
  • Deals Phys.DMG equal to 1% -> 1.5% of self Max HP to the enemy every 1.5s.


LIFESTEAL DMG
  • Each time dealing damage to the enemy, there is a 30% chance to recover 10 -> 20 HP.


POISON DMG
  • Whenever non-poison damage is dealt to an enemy hero, there is a 30% chance to deal an additional 10 -> 20 poison damage to it.


CYCLE LOOP:
  • When Haste is gained, there is a 5% chance to automatically cast your longest interval periodic skill 1 time. -> When Haste is gained, there is a 5% chance to automatically cast your highest efficiency periodic skill 1 time.
  • Highest Efficiency:
  • 1. (Mythic > Max-level Rare > Max-level Basic > Hero Talent = Hero Ultimate > Level 2 Rare > Level 4 Basic > Level 3 Basic > Level 1 Rare > Level 2 Basic > Level 1 Basic)
  • 2. If levels are equal, the skill with the longest interval is selected. If intervals are equal, a random selection is made among those with the longest interval.


Feature Optimizations and Additions:

  • Optimized reconnection mechanism for poor network conditions
  • Beautified login interface
  • Account login interface can now remember login information optionally
  • Added Average Placement leaderboard, ranking players by average placement after reaching OVERKING rank
  • Optimized font colors for certain combat notifications
  • Adjusted and reset visual appearances for several heroes


Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where clicking spectate during matchmaking caused game abnormalities
  • Fixed abnormal card pool issues in player shops caused by certain treasures


Download-Links for Android-Version:

Mega: https://mega.nz/file/qLozxJhT#Xk4I7n8KPdpl_xZLjbMPKKArAKo4zwrhYGaRtgsmTVQ
Send: https://send.now/w24g9gqisp1f
Discord: https://discord.gg/PU9ZFHSBYD

Changed files in this update

Depot 3114411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link