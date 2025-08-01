New Season Content:New Collection:
- Enter Effect - Voice of Music
New Skins:
- TREANT GUARD - Eternal Forest Spirit
- SHADOW ASSASSIN - Chinese Phantom
- TRIBAL WARSOUL - Skeletal Hunter
- FLAME COLOSSUS - Ronin Mage
New Heroes:
- Penguin Captain
- TOXIC MUSHROOM
New Treasures:
- TOY HORSE
- BALANCE SCALE
- MYTHIC RELIC
Balance Adjustments:Heroes:
TRIBAL WARSOUL
- TALENT: The TRIBAL WARSOUL is filled with a desire for blood, increasing player damage by +2 and receiving +1 damage when defeated. -> The TRIBAL WARSOUL is filled with a desire for blood, increasing player damage by +1.
- ULTIMATE: Throw a spear of light at the enemy, dealing (150 + Player Damage * 40) magic damage upon hit. -> Throw a spear of light at the enemy, dealing (200 + Player Damage * 40) magic damage upon hit.
KERFUFFLE APOSTLE
- TALENT: When an enemy's HP drops below 33%, instantly inflicts (50+Hero Level*10) -> (50+Hero Level*5) stacks of Wound on them. Can only be triggered once per battle.
Treasures:
BLOODSHED MEMBERSHIP
- For every 2/1 Player Life lost, the next 3/2 store refreshes will be free (stackable) -> For every 1/2 Player Life lost, the next 1/3 store refreshes will be free (stackable)
TIDAL ANCHOR
- Each hero upgrade grants 4/4/6 free refreshes (stackable) -> Each hero upgrade grants 3/3/5 free refreshes (stackable)
- TIDAL ANCHOR has been added to the refresh group restriction
TRUTHSTONE
- The price of the No.3/4/4 skill you purchase each round is reduced by 40/55/75 Gold. -> The price of the No.3/3/3 skill you purchase each round is reduced by 45/60/80 Gold.
Skills:
PERSISTENT EXPLOSION
- Launches an explosive shell dealing Phys.DMG equal to self (Dodge+CRIT)*30% -> 40% to the enemy every 1s.
HP STRIKE
- Deals Phys.DMG equal to 1% -> 1.5% of self Max HP to the enemy every 1.5s.
LIFESTEAL DMG
- Each time dealing damage to the enemy, there is a 30% chance to recover 10 -> 20 HP.
POISON DMG
- Whenever non-poison damage is dealt to an enemy hero, there is a 30% chance to deal an additional 10 -> 20 poison damage to it.
CYCLE LOOP:
- When Haste is gained, there is a 5% chance to automatically cast your longest interval periodic skill 1 time. -> When Haste is gained, there is a 5% chance to automatically cast your highest efficiency periodic skill 1 time.
- Highest Efficiency:
- 1. (Mythic > Max-level Rare > Max-level Basic > Hero Talent = Hero Ultimate > Level 2 Rare > Level 4 Basic > Level 3 Basic > Level 1 Rare > Level 2 Basic > Level 1 Basic)
- 2. If levels are equal, the skill with the longest interval is selected. If intervals are equal, a random selection is made among those with the longest interval.
Feature Optimizations and Additions:
- Optimized reconnection mechanism for poor network conditions
- Beautified login interface
- Account login interface can now remember login information optionally
- Added Average Placement leaderboard, ranking players by average placement after reaching OVERKING rank
- Optimized font colors for certain combat notifications
- Adjusted and reset visual appearances for several heroes
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where clicking spectate during matchmaking caused game abnormalities
- Fixed abnormal card pool issues in player shops caused by certain treasures
