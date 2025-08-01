Hello!
The EXP gained from all stages has been increased by 25–45%.
The amount of EXP earned when clearing a stage with 1 or 2 stars has also been slightly increased.
Thank you!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hello!
The EXP gained from all stages has been increased by 25–45%.
The amount of EXP earned when clearing a stage with 1 or 2 stars has also been slightly increased.
Thank you!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update