1 August 2025 Build 19438222 Edited 1 August 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

The EXP gained from all stages has been increased by 25–45%.

The amount of EXP earned when clearing a stage with 1 or 2 stars has also been slightly increased.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3077091
  • Loading history…
