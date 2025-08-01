Additions
- Added new community made player profile
- Added option toggle to make weapon pads invisible on builder
Changes
- Instagib respawn time duration reduced to near instant
- Updated God killer muzzle flash and tracer colors to match weapon skin
- Updated log collection text to not get cropped
- Heal mutation weapon has received a major overhaul (it's now a radius sphere)
- Minor tweaks to double jump behavior
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug that prevented players from building barricades
- Fixed bug that would cause sentries to target buildings build by the same player
- Fixed issue with water causing players to be locked after they enter the volume while emoting
- Fixed clients not being able to see builder collected logs
- Fixed player info builder object broken functionality for selecting character objects
- Fixed small soft lock where pressing ESC while log window was open would soft lock the UI
- Fixed super secret arcade machines to allow for user input
- Fixed ledge grab jump not launching the player towards aim direction
- Fixed bug that would cause zombies to be slow after exiting the drop pod
- Fixed vehicle weapons not aiming properly
- Fixed bug with player skin changer where it would not change player skin and instead overwrite player presets if used during start event
- Fixed Pirate M 1 having female pirate lines mixed up
Changed files in this update