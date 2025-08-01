 Skip to content
1 August 2025 Build 19438125 Edited 1 August 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added new community made player profile
  • Added option toggle to make weapon pads invisible on builder




Changes

  • Instagib respawn time duration reduced to near instant
  • Updated God killer muzzle flash and tracer colors to match weapon skin
  • Updated log collection text to not get cropped
  • Heal mutation weapon has received a major overhaul (it's now a radius sphere)
  • Minor tweaks to double jump behavior




Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug that prevented players from building barricades
  • Fixed bug that would cause sentries to target buildings build by the same player
  • Fixed issue with water causing players to be locked after they enter the volume while emoting
  • Fixed clients not being able to see builder collected logs
  • Fixed player info builder object broken functionality for selecting character objects
  • Fixed small soft lock where pressing ESC while log window was open would soft lock the UI
  • Fixed super secret arcade machines to allow for user input
  • Fixed ledge grab jump not launching the player towards aim direction
  • Fixed bug that would cause zombies to be slow after exiting the drop pod
  • Fixed vehicle weapons not aiming properly
  • Fixed bug with player skin changer where it would not change player skin and instead overwrite player presets if used during start event
  • Fixed Pirate M 1 having female pirate lines mixed up

Changed files in this update

