This latest update brings a bunch of important changes, and above all, gamepad support for x360 input!

Along side this multiple improvements to combat, and bosses now have basic sound effects, to be improved in coming updates.

Gamepad support added, x360 input, to core game and minigames

Arpas boss fight now has a unique orchestral track by Oscar Leites

Sharpfin 'whirlpool' ability bug now fixed, related to new enemy setup

All relevant enemies now have movement animations

All bosses have WIP sound effects

Keena's outline now blinks during any i-frame state

"Shark Grudge" system based on "Shark Escape" minigame now functional. Sharks do more damage and take more damage depending on how much Keena hates sharks.

Revamped WIP Character Menu for gamepad support

Enemies now showcase their current status on the left of their HP bar

Two sidequests added

Ice elemental enemy model re-designed

"Combat Challenges" stage 1 added to the Growth menu in the world map after Boss 2

Fixed a small issue with the cookery menu

Journal system is now in the game, with a functional Bestiary and Lore section.

Tutorials should autoswitch between KBM and Gamepad automatically

Fixed a bug with Dolphin Dash where it could be spammed with 0 stamina

Enemy HUD revamp, new HP and Stamina bar

New effect for Break status applied on enemies

Camera shake added when taking damage

A few things still need to be better adapted to gamepad, such as the growth menu, so further improvements will be coming!

As for now, I will be moving into 0.8.2xx series of updates that will address NPC's, side quests, and side dialogue, that will add a lot of flavor and interest to new and re-visited area's. NPC's have their own little stories that update as the story progresses, so checking up on them will keep you up to date on their daily lives.

This update is roughly a week late due to a build-breaking bug that I just finally fixed. Really frustrating when things work just fine in Unity, but breaks completely during a build, but that's how it goes sometimes.



I appreciate all the support and patience, a lot of good stuff is coming soon!



-DevDre