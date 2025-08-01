- You can now encounter signs of the upcoming raid boss out in the world. I recommend caution.

- Added an optional camera screen shake effect when firing volleys, mortars, colliding with ships or receiving a lot of damage.

- Night-time performance optimizations.

- You can now edit player pref values directly via /set key = value. For example: /set resolution = "1280x800", or /set screenShakeStrength = 0.25

- Being near a light now shares unit sight with others, so using skills like Taunt counters night time's sight reduction and sight sharing penalty temporarily.

- Night sight range is now configurable in world options.

- Fixed the holding shift while placing towers not working as intended. It will now correctly prevent you from placing a tower if it's not max size for this region.

- If a resolution is requested via -screen-width and -screen-height command-line arguments, it will now always be shown as one of the possible choices on the list of available resolutions in options.

- Fixed the skybox star texture being sampled incorrectly.

- More Steam Deck compliance changes, chasing that elusive Steam Deck Verified mark.

- Some platforms appear to not have a list of possible resolutions when queried by Unity (for example M2 Macbook Airs). As a work-around, I now manually add the native resolution and its half size.