\[Fixed]

Boxes in our hand is not saved

In some saves, CDs in boxes placed on metal shelves appear to be scattered around

When repairing controller at workbench if we exit without complete the repair item will stuck

Sometimes employees throw items to us while we are working on workbench

Some save names prevent the game from loading

First Repair achievement sometimes can not be taken

Desk customization is not saved

Footstep sound played while we are jumping

Broken navigation in menu

Employees does not take console from warehouse

Sometimes controllers move into workbench while repair

Now employees close the lids when placing the boxes

Sometimes employees take money even they quit

Light switch default animation is wrong

Store table can not closeable at night before 23.59

Customers always comments as "arrived late" for online orders

At the trade customer can offer more than the money in his pocket

Language is not saved