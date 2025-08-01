\[Fixed]
Boxes in our hand is not saved
In some saves, CDs in boxes placed on metal shelves appear to be scattered around
When repairing controller at workbench if we exit without complete the repair item will stuck
Sometimes employees throw items to us while we are working on workbench
Some save names prevent the game from loading
First Repair achievement sometimes can not be taken
Desk customization is not saved
Footstep sound played while we are jumping
Broken navigation in menu
Employees does not take console from warehouse
Sometimes controllers move into workbench while repair
Now employees close the lids when placing the boxes
Sometimes employees take money even they quit
Light switch default animation is wrong
Store table can not closeable at night before 23.59
Customers always comments as "arrived late" for online orders
At the trade customer can offer more than the money in his pocket
Language is not saved
Performance Improved for late game
*Sorry for the trouble, if there are any other issues, please let me know.
Changed files in this update