1 August 2025 Build 19438090 Edited 1 August 2025 – 03:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[Fixed]

  • Boxes in our hand is not saved

  • In some saves, CDs in boxes placed on metal shelves appear to be scattered around

  • When repairing controller at workbench if we exit without complete the repair item will stuck

  • Sometimes employees throw items to us while we are working on workbench

  • Some save names prevent the game from loading

  • First Repair achievement sometimes can not be taken

  • Desk customization is not saved

  • Footstep sound played while we are jumping

  • Broken navigation in menu

  • Employees does not take console from warehouse

  • Sometimes controllers move into workbench while repair

  • Now employees close the lids when placing the boxes

  • Sometimes employees take money even they quit

  • Light switch default animation is wrong

  • Store table can not closeable at night before 23.59

  • Customers always comments as "arrived late" for online orders

  • At the trade customer can offer more than the money in his pocket

  • Language is not saved

  • Performance Improved for late game

*Sorry for the trouble, if there are any other issues, please let me know.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3425461
  • Loading history…
