Upgraded to a Globe Projection and higher resolution Earth 3d background.
Replaced all post-build sprites with 3d Objects.
Changed Demand Sprites so they indicate what they also produce and bonuses like Influence.
Added DataCenter which demands Power and provides Influence.
Grayed out, not yet available demand facilities so it's clear which ones you can add.
Changed some costs and income.
UX Upgrade and Game Balancing Update 1.03
