 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 19437887 Edited 1 August 2025 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Upgraded to a Globe Projection and higher resolution Earth 3d background.
Replaced all post-build sprites with 3d Objects.
Changed Demand Sprites so they indicate what they also produce and bonuses like Influence.
Added DataCenter which demands Power and provides Influence.
Grayed out, not yet available demand facilities so it's clear which ones you can add.
Changed some costs and income.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3821181
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3821182
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link