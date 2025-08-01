A hotfix is now live addressing some of the bugs caused in our end-of-turn refactoring as we prepare for The Witch.
Fixed a bug that could soft lock the game if you managed to bypass Death's Mercy through a few niche ways
Fixed a bug that could result in Death being even more unfair and stealing two dice with Death's Void
Settings will now display your currently chosen toggles from those available
We had a few requests asking for "faster but not that fast", so we have added a new 1.5x Speed mode for those looking for something between 1x and 2x.
Steam Deck will now correctly always display button prompts (did you know you can use X/Y and R1 to Roll/Pass/Bank? No? This bug is probably why!)
There's a few other minor fixes in the background related to mechanics but nothing worth mentioning. The next big update will be the new character!
Thanks for playing as always,
Sea Glass
