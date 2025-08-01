 Skip to content
1 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
- As mentioned before, the dailies not resetting has now been fixed.

- "Codex" section is added to the progress menu, where you can keep track of your discovered items, abilities and passives, as well as what you have won games with!

small but fun update!

Hope you enjoy!

- Docrage

Changed files in this update

