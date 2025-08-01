- As mentioned before, the dailies not resetting has now been fixed.
- "Codex" section is added to the progress menu, where you can keep track of your discovered items, abilities and passives, as well as what you have won games with!
small but fun update!
Hope you enjoy!
- Docrage
Update Notes For 1st of August
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update