1 August 2025 Build 19437742 Edited 1 August 2025 – 03:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Baseball Bat Collision
  • Added Cheat: "Spawn Menu" keybind option
  • Added Indicator around screen when you take damage, + inc damage sfx volume slightly
  • Simplified the Space Station, hopefully fixing falling issues
  • Gambled the house, got 2 houses, then went back down to just 1 house

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2842151
