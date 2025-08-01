- Fixed Baseball Bat Collision
- Added Cheat: "Spawn Menu" keybind option
- Added Indicator around screen when you take damage, + inc damage sfx volume slightly
- Simplified the Space Station, hopefully fixing falling issues
- Gambled the house, got 2 houses, then went back down to just 1 house
PAD Hotfix 1
